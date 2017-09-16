The City of Orange will vote to finalize the 2017 tax rate at 71.744 cents per $100 value at a special meeting set for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Orange Public Library auditorium.

This would be Orange’s first tax rate increase in four years, up nearly a penny from 2016’s rate of 70.940 cents per $100.

Also on the agenda is a resolution suspending regular bid procedures for repairing and restoring four city structures: Fire Station #2; Sikes Lift Station; Barkins Lift Station; and UV Structure at 910 Jackson, Ave. The damage occurred as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Finally, city council will have discussion and possible action regarding necessary business resulting from Hurricane Harvey. This should include a mutual aid agreement between Orange County and all its cities for FEMA-reimbursed debris pickup. The City of Orange already has contracted for debris haul-off that should begin next week.

But the idea is of joining with the county is to honor that contract but shift the FEMA reimbursement through a county-wide effort.