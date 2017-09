The City of Pinehurst, in conjunction with The Orange County Health Office, will be conducting a second vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the City of Pinehurst on Tuesday, September 19.

The vaccination will be tdap — Tetanus, Diptheria and Pertussin (Whooping Cough).

This is a single vaccine for all illnesses and cannot be administered separately.

The clinic is open to all Orange County residents.