According to the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD Director of Transportation, Donnie Reese, most of the District’s bus routes are passable; so, bus stops will not be needed in most instances. The lists of routes with street names, bus numbers, and approximate times for pick up are available on the District’s website, www.lcmcisd.org. For children on streets that are impassable, a location for them to meet the bus is specified. Transportation employees will be driving the routes on Monday and Tuesday to assure that all details are worked out before they begin transporting students on Wednesday.

