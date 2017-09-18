Lisa Beth Wingate was born at 5:53 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 1960, in Pasadena, Texas, the first-born child of Billy A. Wingate and Jeanette Stephens Wingate. She died on August 29, 2017, at her home in Bridge City, Texas. She was 57 years old. Lisa is survived by her mother, Jeanette Stephens Wingate of Bridge City, Texas, and her sister, Alisha Dawn Wingate, of Carrollton, Texas. Lisa is also survived by her step-mother, Linda Simon Wingate, and step-brother, Joshua Caleb Wingate, both of Clear Lake, Texas, and step-grandmother, Betty Simon, of Pasadena, Texas. Surviving Lisa are aunts and uncles, Joan S. and Wiley Pierce of Bridge City, Texas; Keith and Noreen Stephens of Sicily Island, Louisiana; Glen and Janice Wingate of Pasadena, Texas; Fara Wingate-Newman of Tiger, Georgia; Obie Wingate of DeRidder, Louisiana; Danny Simon of Kemah, Texas; and Gary Simon of Deer Park, Texas. Lisa is also survived by her favorite cousin and co-conspirator, Darrell Lynn Pierce, of Bridge City, Texas, and many other special cousins, friends, co-workers, and loving relatives. Lisa’s father, Billy A. Wingate, preceded her in death, along with her grandparents, Ed and Eunice Guice Stephens; Russell and Minnie Wingate; step-grandfather, Montie Simon; aunts and uncles, Patsy Ruth Stephens; Nolan and Delores Stephens; Edna and Luther Del Rio; Frank H. Newman, II; Horace Wingate; Mickie Wingate; and cousins, Debra Sue Del Rio and Terry DeLayne Stephens. Lisa graduated from South Houston High School in South Houston, Texas, in May 1979. After working a few years at Houston’s Hobby Airport, she joined the United States Army on December 28, 1983. After training in the United States and serving in Germany and Bolivia, she was honorably discharged on January 28, 1992, having served eight years. While in Germany, Lisa met and married fellow soldier, Kevin C. Hoepfer. Lisa’s last employment was as a deli clerk at Market Basket in Bridge City, Texas. Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the V.A. doctors who worked so hard to make Lisa well, and the Southeast Texas Hospice Doctor, nurses, and staff, who gave her loving, compassionate care. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

