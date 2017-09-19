Courtesy photo

Entertainment for the week



By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record



The beginning of fall has arrived and that means fall festival season is right around the corner. There are also several big shows featuring national artists on tap across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana in the coming weeks, and there is always a ton of great local acts to be heard and seen. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for up to date listings and announcements.



Wednesday, Sept. 20

Gyth Rigdon @ Blue Martini

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Lake Charles VFW Hall

Wayne Dylan @ Rikenjaks-LC

Thomas Teague @ The Rodair Roadhouse

David Joel @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ The West



Thursday, Sept. 21

Kay Miller and Aaron Sterling @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s

The Cadillacs @ Larry’s French Market

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue @ The Logon Cafe

Joe Harmon and The Harmonics @ The Lone Wolf

Edwin Worthy Band @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

John Cessac @ Neches Brewing Company

Zach Gonzalez @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Carl Richardson @ Rikenjaks-LC

Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge



Friday, Sept. 22

Dwight Yoakum @ Golden Nugget Casino

Ray Johnston Band, Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons, John Thibodeaux Band @ Backyard Dance Hall

AM/FM @ Blue Martini

The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut

Wayne Dylan @ The Boudain Hut North

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Charlie’s Bar and Grill

Kay Miller and Aaron Sterling @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Joe Harmon and the Harmonics @ Gator Lounge

Brittany Pfantz @ The Grill

The Kaiser Brothers @ Hardheads Icehouse

Midnight River Choir @ Honky Tonk Texas

Shotgun Rider @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Billy Beaumont @ Joe’s Just One More

Josh Taylor @ The L Bar

Freddie Pate @ Larry’s French Market

About Last Night @ The Lone Wolf

Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Matt Ash, Pug Johnson, Tyler Darby @ Madison’s

Perfectly Good Airplane @ Mary’s Lounge

Bryce Shaver @ Neches Brewing Company

Frank Gilligan @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

John Guidroz, Blues Tonic @ Rikenjaks-LC

Casey Peveto @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Bayou Rush @ Sawdust Saloon

The Ramblin’ Boys, The Disgustoids @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Free Radicals, The Ron Jeremies @ Texas Rose Saloon

Curse and the Cure @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton



Saturday, Sept. 23

Chris Isaak @ Golden Nugget Casino

AM/FM @ Blue Martini

The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut

Die HeiBen Jungen des Sudens @ Crying Eagle Brewing

Kay Miller and Aaron Sterling @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Joe Harmon and the Harmonics @ Gator Lounge

We are 138, Turned Into a Mandolin, Godless @ The Gig

Paul Gonsoulin @ The Grill

Neil Dover @ Hamilton’s

Dustin Sonnier @ Honky Tonk Texas

Charlie Robison @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Joyce Spencer @ Jazz and Jokes Club

Josh Taylor @ The L Bar

Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market

The Kadillacs @ The Lone Wolf

Francie Krienitz @ Lucky Longhorn Casino

Morgam Mitcham @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Thick as Thieves @ Madison’s

Wes Hardin @ Neches Brewing Company

Greers @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Brittany Pfantz, The Pegwinders @ Rikenjaks-LC

Crossroads @ Rikenjaks South Street

John Cessac @ Riverfront Park – Beaumont

Caylan Daughrity @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Joe Mendoza and the Shuffle Kings @ Tammy’s

Three Legged Dawg @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Raw Hunny, The Disgustoids, The Prof. Fuzz 63 @ Texas Rose Saloon



Sunday, Sept. 24

Brittany Pfantz @ Blue Martini

Brad Brinkley @ Bob and Pete’s

Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Street Side Jazz Band @ Luna Bar and Grill

Lil’ Late Abe Manuel Jr. And the Dew Knot Playboyz @ Mary’s Lounge

Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Nick Nace, Greg Jr., Juliet Goldstein @ Victoria House



Monday, Sept. 25

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Bryce Shaver @ The Grill

Casey Peveto @ Rikenjaks-LC

Ryan Jenkins @ Rush Lounge



Tuesday, Sept. 26

Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Trey Rose @ Rush Lounge

