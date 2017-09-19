Entertainment for the week Sept. 20th 2017
Courtesy photo
Musician Chris Isaak will perform Saturday night at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets for ages 21 and older, including online at www.Ticketmaster.com.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
The beginning of fall has arrived and that means fall festival season is right around the corner. There are also several big shows featuring national artists on tap across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana in the coming weeks, and there is always a ton of great local acts to be heard and seen. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for up to date listings and announcements.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Gyth Rigdon @ Blue Martini
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Lake Charles VFW Hall
Wayne Dylan @ Rikenjaks-LC
Thomas Teague @ The Rodair Roadhouse
David Joel @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ The West
Thursday, Sept. 21
Kay Miller and Aaron Sterling @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s
The Cadillacs @ Larry’s French Market
Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue @ The Logon Cafe
Joe Harmon and The Harmonics @ The Lone Wolf
Edwin Worthy Band @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
John Cessac @ Neches Brewing Company
Zach Gonzalez @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Carl Richardson @ Rikenjaks-LC
Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Friday, Sept. 22
Dwight Yoakum @ Golden Nugget Casino
Ray Johnston Band, Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons, John Thibodeaux Band @ Backyard Dance Hall
AM/FM @ Blue Martini
The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut
Wayne Dylan @ The Boudain Hut North
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Charlie’s Bar and Grill
Kay Miller and Aaron Sterling @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Joe Harmon and the Harmonics @ Gator Lounge
Brittany Pfantz @ The Grill
The Kaiser Brothers @ Hardheads Icehouse
Midnight River Choir @ Honky Tonk Texas
Shotgun Rider @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Billy Beaumont @ Joe’s Just One More
Josh Taylor @ The L Bar
Freddie Pate @ Larry’s French Market
About Last Night @ The Lone Wolf
Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Matt Ash, Pug Johnson, Tyler Darby @ Madison’s
Perfectly Good Airplane @ Mary’s Lounge
Bryce Shaver @ Neches Brewing Company
Frank Gilligan @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
John Guidroz, Blues Tonic @ Rikenjaks-LC
Casey Peveto @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Bayou Rush @ Sawdust Saloon
The Ramblin’ Boys, The Disgustoids @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Free Radicals, The Ron Jeremies @ Texas Rose Saloon
Curse and the Cure @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton
Saturday, Sept. 23
Chris Isaak @ Golden Nugget Casino
AM/FM @ Blue Martini
The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut
Die HeiBen Jungen des Sudens @ Crying Eagle Brewing
Kay Miller and Aaron Sterling @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Joe Harmon and the Harmonics @ Gator Lounge
We are 138, Turned Into a Mandolin, Godless @ The Gig
Paul Gonsoulin @ The Grill
Neil Dover @ Hamilton’s
Dustin Sonnier @ Honky Tonk Texas
Charlie Robison @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Joyce Spencer @ Jazz and Jokes Club
Josh Taylor @ The L Bar
Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market
The Kadillacs @ The Lone Wolf
Francie Krienitz @ Lucky Longhorn Casino
Morgam Mitcham @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Thick as Thieves @ Madison’s
Wes Hardin @ Neches Brewing Company
Greers @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Brittany Pfantz, The Pegwinders @ Rikenjaks-LC
Crossroads @ Rikenjaks South Street
John Cessac @ Riverfront Park – Beaumont
Caylan Daughrity @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Joe Mendoza and the Shuffle Kings @ Tammy’s
Three Legged Dawg @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Raw Hunny, The Disgustoids, The Prof. Fuzz 63 @ Texas Rose Saloon
Sunday, Sept. 24
Brittany Pfantz @ Blue Martini
Brad Brinkley @ Bob and Pete’s
Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Street Side Jazz Band @ Luna Bar and Grill
Lil’ Late Abe Manuel Jr. And the Dew Knot Playboyz @ Mary’s Lounge
Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Nick Nace, Greg Jr., Juliet Goldstein @ Victoria House
Monday, Sept. 25
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Bryce Shaver @ The Grill
Casey Peveto @ Rikenjaks-LC
Ryan Jenkins @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Trey Rose @ Rush Lounge