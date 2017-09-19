Games This Week

WEST ORANGE-STARK over HOUSTON KIPP NORTHEAST–The Mustangs showed shades of having another championship team last week in their season opener against Bridge City. The ‘Stangs play another home game with similar results.

ORANGEFIELD over LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE—Until the Battlin’ Bears can play two good halves of football, they will have a difficult time hitting the victory column. The Bobcats could prove to be very unruly hosts Friday night.

NEWTON over BRIDGE CITY—This could very well be a knock-down, drag-out affair, except the Eagles like to play larger schools because the results usually favor them. The Cards need a lot more variety in their offense if they expect to successfully defend their district championship this fall.

DEWEYVILLE over GALVESTON O’CONNELL—The Pirates played Evadale on even terms last week and should have an easier time chalking up their second victory of the young campaign.

LAMAR over SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA—The Cards lost a tough 35-28 Southland Conference opening game Saturday night while the Lions were whipped 38-6 by Central Arkansas. The Lions may be mad Saturday in Hammond, but the Redbirds should also be peeved.

MCNEESE STATE over HOUSTON BAPTIST—The Cowboys appear to be back to their winning ways, winning two in a row after dropping their opener 37-35 at Nicholls State. The Cowboys had to rally in the fourth quarter to overtake Alcorn State 34-27 Saturday, while Houston Baptist was victimized by Abilene Christian 24-3. The Pokes should win Saturday night in Lake Charles.

HIGH SCHOOL—Port Arthur Memorial over Beaumont Central, Port Neches-Groves over Lumberton, Nederland over Livingston, Beaumont Ozen over Baytown Lee (all today-Wed.); Beaumont West Brook over Houston St. Thomas (Thursday); Hamshire-Fannett over Buna, Hardin-Jefferson over Beaumont Kelly, East Chambers over New Waverly, Sabine Pass over Deweyville JV, Jasper over Bryan Rudder, Kirbyville over San Augustine, West Sabine over Burkeville, Evadale over West Hardin, Kountze over Corrigan-Camden, Liberty over Woodville, Warren over Hardin, Anahuac over Tarkington, Beaumont Legacy Christian over Logos Prep, High Island over Richland Springs.

COLLEGE—South Florida over Temple (Thursday); Boise State over Virginia and Utah over Arizona (both Friday); Abilene Christian over Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State over Nicholls State, Alabama over Vanderbilt, Oklahoma over Baylor, Clemson over Boston College, USC over California, Penn State over Iowa, Washington over Colorado, Purdue over Michigan, Ohio State over UNLV, Oklahoma State over TCU, Florida State over North Carolina State, LSU over Syracuse, Mississippi State over Georgia, Louisville over Kent State, Auburn over Missouri, Virginia Tech over Old Dominion, Miami over Toledo, Stanford over UCLA, Washington State over Nevada, Tennessee over Massachusetts, Florida over Kentucky, Cincinnati over Navy, Buffalo over Florida Atlantic, Army over Tulane, Georgia Tech over Pittsburgh, Idaho over South Alabama, Maryland over Central Florida, Duke over North Carolina, South Carolina over Louisiana Tech, Wake Forest over Appalachian State, Louisiana-Lafayette over Louisiana-Monroe, Troy over Akron, Jackson State over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Western Kentucky over Ball State, Middle Tennessee over Bowling Green, Alcorn State over Southern, Prairie View over Alabama State, Texas Southern over Alabama A&M, West Virginia over Kansas, Grambling State over Mississippi Valley State, Indiana over Georgia Southern, Central Michigan over Miami, O., Rutgers over Nebraska, Michigan State over Notre Dame, Houston over Texas Tech, Texas A&M over Arkansas, North Texas over UAB, SMU over Arkansas State, Rice over Florida International, UYSA over Texas State, Idaho State over Northern Colorado, Air Force over San Diego State, Utah State over San Jose State, New Mexico State over UTEP, Wyoming over Hawaii (all Saturday); Connecticut over East Carolina (Sunday).

PRO PICKS—LA Rams over San Francisco (Thursday Night); New England over Houston, Baltimore over Jacksonville, Carolina over New Orleans, Tampa Bay over Minnesota, Denver over Buffalo, Pittsburgh over Chicago, Miami over NY Jets, Philadelphia over NY Giants, Atlanta over Detroit, Cleveland over Indianapolis, Seattle over Tennessee, Kansas City over LA Chargers, Green Bay over Cincinnati, Oakland over Washington (all Sunday); Dallas over Arizona (Monday Night).