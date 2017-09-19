Texas A&M AgriLife Extension now has a limited supply of water sample bottles for testing private water wells. However, we are unable to let the public into our office temporary. If you come to the Orange County Convention and Expo Center you will be directed to the back hall and we will come to you. You can also go to the North door and call 882-7010 and we will come to you. Decontamination and sampling instructions can be found here: http://www.sratx.org/news…/sra_notices_advisories/GI-432.pd. For further questions, please call the AgriLife office at 409-882-7010.

About The Record Newspapers