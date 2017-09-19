Valda Fay Harlan Davis, 86, of Orange, passed away on September 16, 2017 in Beaumont after a very lengthy battle with cancer.Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Randy Branch. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Orange. Born in Dallas, Texas, on January 1, 1931, she was the daughter of Alvin Emmett Harlan and Lillian Gallier Harlan. Valda worked for Dixie Glass, she was a realtor for Century 21 and was also an active property manager with Valred Properties, which she co-owned with her husband, Oscar “Red” Davis. She was active in Junior League, the United Methodist Women’s Group, the Orangefield PTA, and she supported the Boy Scout program. She enjoyed square dancing with the Merry Mixers and served as president of the Golden Triangle Square and Round Dance Association. She loved to travel the world with Hawaii being her favorite place to visit. Valda enjoyed sharing vacations with family and others. Most of all, she enjoyed creating special memories with all of her grandchildren. Valda was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Colonel Oscar “Red” Davis; children, Larry Davis and wife, Lisa, of Houston, TX, Debra Crain and husband, Darrell, of Orange, TX, and Ruel Davis and wife, Lynne, of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Jared Mitchell and wife, Julie, Brennon Mitchell, Stephanie Storfer-Davis and husband, Patrick, Katherine Davis, Cameron Davis, and Elizabeth Knollman; great-grandchild, Adalyn Mitchell; nephew, Brian Harlan; and brothers, Alfred Harlan of Orange, TX, and Cecil Harlan of Lumberton, TX.

