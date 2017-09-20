All Stark Cultural Venues will remain closed to the public throughout September in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Stark Museum of Art, which did not incur damage, will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 3, with regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lutcher Theater incurred minor damage and will begin the 2017 fall season Nov. 16 with “A Very Electric Christmas.”

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center endured significant damage and will remain closed until further notice.

The W.H. Stark House will remain closed 2018.