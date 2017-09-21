Stacks of materials for tent structures being built to house Orange County citizens displaced by Hurricane Harvey are awaiting construction over the next three days. Thursday, workers were able to set metal footings for the tent poles in the parking lot for the Orange Boat Ramp. (Photo by Dave Rogers)

Dave Rogers / For The Record

Orange County will open next week a temporary tent city shelter for its residents who have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

County Judge Stephen Brint Carlton announced Thursday afternoon the complex, which will be similar to the one recently set up in Port Arthur, will be built in the concrete parking lot in front of the Orange Boat Ramp on Simmons Drive, near downtown. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department is overseeing the project.

It should be ready Sunday, Carlton said.

The judge expects as many as 500 displaced Orange residents to return Monday by bus from shelters in Dallas, Nacogdoches, Houston and San Antonio.

“We’re anticipating we’ll get back 500 [from out-of-town shelters], but of the ones coming back to Port Arthur, only about half of those are staying in the tent shelters.”

Equipment for the shelters began arriving Thursday and construction was set to be completed by Sunday on temporary housing for at least 250 returning citizens.

There’s room for expanding the tents to hold 500, Carlton said. And space for additional citizens is available nearby.