West Orange – Cove CISD was pleased to receive a donation from the Lions of District 2-S1. The organization delivered a donation of 100 backpacks and t-shirts today. The back packs were filled with school supplies that included notebooks, pencils, rulers, and more. The donation was made possible through a grant from the Lion’s Club International Foundation. Pictured are WOC Director of Secondary Curriculum Ashton Knox, Lions Club Second District Governor of District 2-S1 Chris Gunstream, Lions Club Past Council Chair Stump Weatherford and WOC Director of Elementary Curriculum Dr. Larry Haynes. Thank you Lions Club!

