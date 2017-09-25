A celebration of Jessie Mae Jarrell’s Life, age 81, of Bridge City, will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, with burial to follow at Sycamore Cemetery in Burkeville. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Jessie died September 21, at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves. A native of Newton County and longtime Bridge City resident. She was a Lutcher Stark High School graduate, member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Burkeville and a member of the Jasper Order of The Eastern Star #291. Jessie is survived by her sons Randy Jarrell & Melanie of Houston, TX and Ronny Jarrell and wife Wendy of Port Neches, TX; daughter Connie Jarrell of Bridge City; five grandchildren Telisha Kuykendall, Brandon McClain, Klacy Jarrell Morein, Kline Jarrell and Jason Jarrell and five great grandchildren. Jessie was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Loyce Kay Jarrell, parents Herman and Matilda Gunter and sister Patricia Jarrell. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 163 CR 2114, Burkeville, Texas 75932. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.

