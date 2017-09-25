Chandler Barr, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School senior, has been named a Semifinalist in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Competition.

About 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT. The nationwide pool of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, which represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be offered next spring.