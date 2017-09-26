Courtesy photo

Comedian and Texas-native Bill Engvall returns to Southwest Louisiana for a performance at 8:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29 at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La. Tickets start at $45 for ages 21 and older only and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

A solid schedule of live entertainment is on tap this coming week, including comedy, community theater and live music. Find what you might enjoy and have a great time with friends. Be sure to visit Local Music Guide on Facebook for upcoming announcements and daily listings of events.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Thunderbird Rose @ Brick and Barley

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Caleb Williams @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Ryan Bourque @ Rikenjaks-LC

Caleb Williams @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Corey Landry @ Rush Lounge

Bronco Junior @ The West

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tom Brandow @ Blue Dog Cafe

David St. Romain @ Blue Martini

Shinyribs @ Courville’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Morgan Mitcham @ Hamilton’s

Joe Mendoza @ Larry’s French Market

The Pookie Marceaux Band @ The Lone Wolf

Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Carl Richardson and Atlanta Janae @ Madison’s

Brad Brinkley @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Orange Blossom Special @ Rikenjaks-LC

Live 5 @ Rush Lounge

Friday, Sept. 29

Bill Engvall (comedian) @ Golden Nugget Casino

“South Pacific” @ Beaumont Community Players

Satellite @ Blue Martini

Zach Gonzalez @ The Boudain Hut North

Aaron Williams @ Dylan’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Tommy Shreve and Honky Tonk Nonc @ Gator Lounge

Tyler Darby @ The Grill

The Killawatts @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Blackbird @ Kaw-Liga’s

Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar

Backyard Boys @ Larry’s French Market

Longneck Road @ The Logon Café

Chase Tyler @ The Lone Wolf

Thunderbird Rose @ Lucky Longhorn Casino

Thomas Teague @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Pop Gun @ Madison’s

Lakeview Playboyz @ Mary’s Lounge

Bronco Junior @ Neches Brewing Company

Chad Richard @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

JP Primeaux, The Scheme @ Rikenjaks-LC

Live 5 @ Rush Lounge

George Dearborne and the Branded @ Sawdust Saloon

Howard Sonnier and Highway Lights @ Smurfs Den

Buggaboo @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Orange Blossom Special, Keith Michael Kallina @ Texas Rose Saloon

Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s

Curse and the Cure @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton

Wayne Dylan @ Winestyle’s

Saturday, Sept. 30

Kenny Wayne Shepherd @ Delta Downs Casino

The Clairvoyants (magic) @ Golden Nugget Casino

Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, 7eventh Time Down, Derek Minor, Blanca, Adam Agee @ Ford Arena

Justin Furstenfeld @ Jefferson Theatre

“South Pacific” @ Beaumont Community Players

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club – Raywood

Sugarthumb!, Sugie Foot, Tyler Power, Robb Wellz, Matt Furman @ The Art Studio

The Molly Ringwalds @ Backyard Dance Hall

Satellite @ Blue Martini

Mixx Fixxer @ Brick and Barley

Livin’ Proof @ Dylan’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Tommy Shreve and Honky Tonk Nonc @ Gator Lounge

The HFA’s, Evening Optimist @ The Gig

Frayed Soul @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon

Aaron Williams @ The Grill

Tin Pan Alley @ Hamilton’s

Larry Joe Taylor @ Hardheads Icehouse

Honky Tonk Special @ Honky Tonk Texas

Donnie Lee Strickland @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Earl Collins Band @ Jazz and Jokes Club

Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar

Still Cruisin’ @ Larry’s French Market

Top Shelf @ The Lone Wolf

Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Organic Radio @ Madison’s

Wayne Dylan @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

John Cessac and the Texas Outlawas @ Pine Tree Lodge

Chris Shearman, Sabine River Brass Band @ Rikenjaks-LC

Zydecane @ Rikenjaks South Street

Wayne Dylan @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Live 5 @ Rush Lounge

Large Marge, Vermillion Whiskey, Holoverse @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Knotch @ Tammy’s

Baby Birds @ Thirsty’s

Sunday, Oct. 1

Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Jerret Zoch @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Street Side Jazz Band @ Luna Bar and Grill

Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC

Live 5 @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Oct. 2

Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar