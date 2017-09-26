Entertainment Week Of Sept. 27th
Comedian and Texas-native Bill Engvall returns to Southwest Louisiana for a performance at 8:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29 at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La. Tickets start at $45 for ages 21 and older only and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
A solid schedule of live entertainment is on tap this coming week, including comedy, community theater and live music. Find what you might enjoy and have a great time with friends. Be sure to visit Local Music Guide on Facebook for upcoming announcements and daily listings of events.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Thunderbird Rose @ Brick and Barley
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Caleb Williams @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Ryan Bourque @ Rikenjaks-LC
Caleb Williams @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Corey Landry @ Rush Lounge
Bronco Junior @ The West
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tom Brandow @ Blue Dog Cafe
David St. Romain @ Blue Martini
Shinyribs @ Courville’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Morgan Mitcham @ Hamilton’s
Joe Mendoza @ Larry’s French Market
The Pookie Marceaux Band @ The Lone Wolf
Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Carl Richardson and Atlanta Janae @ Madison’s
Brad Brinkley @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Orange Blossom Special @ Rikenjaks-LC
Live 5 @ Rush Lounge
Friday, Sept. 29
Bill Engvall (comedian) @ Golden Nugget Casino
“South Pacific” @ Beaumont Community Players
Satellite @ Blue Martini
Zach Gonzalez @ The Boudain Hut North
Aaron Williams @ Dylan’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Tommy Shreve and Honky Tonk Nonc @ Gator Lounge
Tyler Darby @ The Grill
The Killawatts @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Blackbird @ Kaw-Liga’s
Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar
Backyard Boys @ Larry’s French Market
Longneck Road @ The Logon Café
Chase Tyler @ The Lone Wolf
Thunderbird Rose @ Lucky Longhorn Casino
Thomas Teague @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Pop Gun @ Madison’s
Lakeview Playboyz @ Mary’s Lounge
Bronco Junior @ Neches Brewing Company
Chad Richard @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
JP Primeaux, The Scheme @ Rikenjaks-LC
Live 5 @ Rush Lounge
George Dearborne and the Branded @ Sawdust Saloon
Howard Sonnier and Highway Lights @ Smurfs Den
Buggaboo @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Orange Blossom Special, Keith Michael Kallina @ Texas Rose Saloon
Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s
Curse and the Cure @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton
Wayne Dylan @ Winestyle’s
Saturday, Sept. 30
Kenny Wayne Shepherd @ Delta Downs Casino
The Clairvoyants (magic) @ Golden Nugget Casino
Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, 7eventh Time Down, Derek Minor, Blanca, Adam Agee @ Ford Arena
Justin Furstenfeld @ Jefferson Theatre
“South Pacific” @ Beaumont Community Players
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club – Raywood
Sugarthumb!, Sugie Foot, Tyler Power, Robb Wellz, Matt Furman @ The Art Studio
The Molly Ringwalds @ Backyard Dance Hall
Satellite @ Blue Martini
Mixx Fixxer @ Brick and Barley
Livin’ Proof @ Dylan’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Tommy Shreve and Honky Tonk Nonc @ Gator Lounge
The HFA’s, Evening Optimist @ The Gig
Frayed Soul @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon
Aaron Williams @ The Grill
Tin Pan Alley @ Hamilton’s
Larry Joe Taylor @ Hardheads Icehouse
Honky Tonk Special @ Honky Tonk Texas
Donnie Lee Strickland @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Earl Collins Band @ Jazz and Jokes Club
Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar
Still Cruisin’ @ Larry’s French Market
Top Shelf @ The Lone Wolf
Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Organic Radio @ Madison’s
Wayne Dylan @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
John Cessac and the Texas Outlawas @ Pine Tree Lodge
Chris Shearman, Sabine River Brass Band @ Rikenjaks-LC
Zydecane @ Rikenjaks South Street
Wayne Dylan @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Live 5 @ Rush Lounge
Large Marge, Vermillion Whiskey, Holoverse @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Knotch @ Tammy’s
Baby Birds @ Thirsty’s
Sunday, Oct. 1
Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Jerret Zoch @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Street Side Jazz Band @ Luna Bar and Grill
Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC
Live 5 @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Oct. 2
Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar