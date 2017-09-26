Games This Week

WEST ORANGE-STARK over SILSBEE—The Tigers should give the Mustangs their most difficult challenge of the young 2017 season. The huge offensive statistics that the ‘Stangs rolled up in the first two games should be a bit harder to attain against this good Silsbee team. WO-S also wants to protect its 29-game winning streak.

CROSBY over LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE—The Bears had a great performance Friday night against the Orangefield Bobcats, but this bunch from Crosby comes in with some jaw-dropping statistics. The Battlin’ Bears need to pick up where they left off last week if they expect to pull off the upset in front of this Homecoming crowd.

JASPER over BRIDGE CITY—The Cardinals’ trip up to the Piney Woods could very well result in a third straight frustrating setback. Hopefully the Redbirds will improve enough to give the hosting Bulldogs a run for their money.

ORANGEFIELD over BEAUMONT KELLY—Neither team has shown much signs of life so far this season, but the Bobcats should be able to even their record to 1-1 when the final gun sounds Friday night in Beaumont.

HULL-DAISETTA over DEWEYVILLE—The hosting Bobcats have had two weeks to prepare for the Pirates and that should be a difference-maker in this contest.

BRYAN ALLEN ACADEMY over ORANGE COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN—The Lions are still looking for that first victory of the season and could very well still be looking after this game.

LAMAR over NICHOLLS STATE—The Big Red ran into a buzz-saw at Hammond Saturday night, as Southeastern Louisiana chalked up their first win of the season, 49-21 at Lamar’s expense. But the Colonels are raging mad after being crushed by defending Southland Conference champion Sam Houston State 66-17 Saturday night and will come to Beaumont Saturday night with a huge chip on their shoulders.

MCNEESE STATE over STEPHEN F. AUSTIN—The Cowboys are riding a nifty 3-1 record and will travel to meet the Lumberjacks full of vim and vigor after knocking off Houston Baptist 27-12 Saturday night in SLC action.

HIGH SCHOOL—High Island over Emery Weiner (Thursday); Anahuac over Hamshire-Fannett, La Marque over Hardin-Jefferson, Buna over Trinity, Beaumont West Brook over Montgomery, Kirbyville over Kountze, Woodville over Warren, Hardin over Pines Academy, West Hardin over Sabine Pass, Hemphill over Evadale, Beaumont Legacy Christian over Cypress Christian.

COLLEGE—Texas over Iowa State (Thursday); Duke over Miami, Nebraska over Illinois, Alcorn State over Southern, BYU over Utah State and USC over Washington State (All Friday); Sam Houston State over Central Arkansas, Abilene Christian over Incarnate Word, Northwestern Louisiana over Southeastern Louisiana, Alabama over Ole Miss, Clemson over Virginia Tech, Penn State over Indiana, Oklahoma State over Texas Tech, Washington over Oregon State, Wisconsin over Northwestern, Ohio State over Rutgers, Georgia over Tennessee, Florida State over Wake Forest, Auburn over Mississippi State, Louisville over Murray State, Florida over Vanderbilt, South Florida over East Carolina, Northern Illinois over San Diego State, Oregon over California, LSU over Troy, Houston over Temple, Pittsburgh over Rice, Boston College over Central Michigan, Massachusetts over Ohio, Army over UTEP, Georgia Tech over North Carolina, North Carolina State over Syracuse, Alabama A&M over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kentucky over Eastern Michigan, Florida International over Charlotte, Louisiana-Monroe over Coastal Carolina, Memphis over Central Florida, Middle Tennessee State over Florida Atlantic, Mississippi Valley State over Charleston Southern, Southern Miss over North Texas, Louisiana Tech over South Alabama, Maryland over Minnesota, Kansas State over Baylor, Buffalo over Kent State, Michigan State over Iowa, Notre Dame over Miami, O., Akron over Bowling Green, Western Michigan over Ball State, Marshall over Cincinnati, Arkansas over New Mexico State, Tulsa over Navy, Connecticut over SMU, Prairie View over Jackson State, Texas A&M over South Carolina, Stanford over Arizona State, Wyoming over Texas State, Air Force over New Mexico, Fresno State over Nevada, UCLA over Colorado, San Jose State over UNLV, Colorado State over Hawaii.

PRO PICKS—Green Bay over Chicago (Thursday Night); Houston over Tennessee, New Orleans over Miami, Detroit over Minnesota, Pittsburgh over Baltimore, New England over Carolina, Atlanta over Buffalo, Dallas over LA Rams, Cincinnati over Cleveland, Jacksonville over NY Jets, NY Giants over Tampa Bay, Philadelphia over LA Chargers, Arizona over San Francisco, Oakland over Denver, Seattle over Indianapolis; Kansas City over Washington (Monday Night).