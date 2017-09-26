Mattie Lou Slaughter Huckabay of Bridge City, Texas passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 at The Meadows Nursing Home in Orange, Texas. Mattie Lou was born October 17, 1917 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Clayburn G. Baker and Myrtle I. Slaughter Baker.

Mattie Lou graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1935 and then Port Arthur College where she met Willie B. Huckabay. They married when he returned from WWII. She worked as a switchboard operator at the Texas Company and Fred Millers in Port Arthur where she worked for a dollar a day. Mattie Lou was an active member of First Baptist Church in Bridge City where she enjoyed planning the annual Christmas party for the Golden Harvest senior group. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was well known for her humor, wit and creativity. She was an exceptional seamstress and enjoyed writing poetry. She is survived by her son, Glen Huckabay and wife Jackie; daughter Debbie Pedigo; grandchildren Clint Huckabay, Courtney Huckabay Johnson and husband Jeremiah, LeAnne Pedigo Westvang and husband Jason, Tyler Pedigo and Chase Pedigo; six great-grandchildren and extended family Travis, Kelly, Lynde Lee and Julia Goss. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Willie Huckabay; siblings Cleo, Owen and Melvin; son-in-law Terry Pedigo; grandsons Adam and Micah Huckabay. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

