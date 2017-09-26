The 12th Annual Orange Christian Services Golf Fundraiser will be on Saturday, October 7 at Sunset Grove Country Club in Orange. The format will be a four-person team scramble and you can select your own team.The entry fee is $300 per team which does not include the cart fee, which is $25 per golfer. Prizes will be awarded for the longest drive, closest to the pin on the Par 3’s, door prizes and team prizes. The tournament field will be limited to 18 teams and is open to both men and women golfers, according to Tournament Chairman Bill Belcher. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. with on-site team check-in beginning at 7 a.m. The entry fee includes golf, chance for prizes, drinks and lunch. “I believe we already have 13 teams and I’m hoping for 15,” Belcher said. For more information call Belcher at 882-9395, Al Peterson at 738-2942, Pete Miller at (409) 939-6125, Paul Allemand at (409) 313-6624 or Sunset Pro Kerry Lamb at 883-9454.

