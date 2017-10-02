Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School crowned homecoming king and queen prior to Friday night’s football game. Seniors Tommy Holland and Lani Daniels were the students chosen as this year’s royalty. Other seniors in the court included Brayden Babineaux, Kourtney Baldwin, John Beeson, Meg Clark, Spencer Bonura, Haley Edwards, Ryder Huffman, McCartney Miller, Rayce Piper, Jayce Perry, Zach Robin and McKenzie Sheppard. Juniors were Jordan Alexander, Raley Broussard, Zach Casey, McKenzie Guillory, Mason Coppage, Rylee Locke, Ty Shugart and Renna Toomey. Sophomores on the court were Scout Denman, Kylie Gross, Matthew Erb, Hannah Parry, Jackson Smith and Jadyn Stack. Freshmen included Jesse Doucet, Reese Cricchio, Traevin Nelms, Lizeth De La Fuente, Cameron Smith and Faith Stanley.

