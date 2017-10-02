Lester Raymond Morris, 91, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange with full Military Honors. Visitation will precede the service, starting at 10:00 AM. Born in Sour Lake, Texas, on June 29, 1926, and raised in Honey Island, he was the son of Alonzo Washington Morris and Clara Alice (Garrison) Morris. Lester honorably served in the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater and went ashore at Iwo Jima. He was one of the last few surviving World War II veterans in Orange County. He was a pipefitter for Local Union 195 Pipefitters until he retired in 1988. Lester was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Bridge City where he received his 60 year pin, and of St. Paul United Methodist Church for 50 years. He enjoyed outdoors, camping and traveling with his wife. Lester was a dog enthusiast and is survived by his beloved Chihuahua, Trixie. He was a fan of the Astros and Johnny Cash. He loved woodworking and building things. Lester enjoyed life to the fullest, but his greatest joy was his family. He was a proud Texan, and a proud American. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Rita Arlene Morris; sisters, Lucille Dubose, and Christine Owens; brother, Harold Morris; and granddaughter, Brandy Buckley. He is survived by his children, Linda Buckley and husband, Jarvis, of Orange, TX, Ray Morris of McGregor, TX, and Craig Morris and wife, Dana, of Fulshear, TX; grandchildren, Jeffrey Buckley, Melanie Herrman and husband, Ron, Ashlee Beeman and husband, Derek, Allison Irigoyen and husband, Edward, and Bryan Morris and wife, Kelly; great-grandchildren, Addie Morris, Clara Beeman, Calvin Raymond Morris, and Craig Beeman; and brother, Earl Morris and wife, Mary, of Zavalla, TX. Serving as pallbearers will be Ray Morris, Craig Morris, Jeffrey Buckley, Derek Beeman, Bryan Morris, and Edward Irigoyen. Honorary pallbearers are Jarvis Buckley, and Russell “Bubba” Uher. The family would like to express gratitude for the loving care provided by Elite Home Healthcare and Southeast Texas Hospice. The family is also very grateful for all Dr. Wesley Palmer has done.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army at 1950 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., Orange, TX 77630.

