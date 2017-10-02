Paul David Lorimer, 86, of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 28, 2017, in Beaumont, Texas. Born on July 7, 1931, he was the son of Robert Henry Lorimer and Winnie Coon Lorimer. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army. He graduated from Ohio State with his Master’s Degree and worked as a Mechanical Engineer and Project Manager at DuPont for 36 years where he made many lifelong friends. He spent time volunteering for many years at St. Elizabeth Hospital and the Lutcher Theater. Paul was very creative and enjoyed woodworking and fixing things- and a repairman never crossed the house threshold. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Winnie Lorimer; and two brothers. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dora Lorimer; children, Paul Michael Lorimer, of Lake Jackson, TX and Susan Lorimer and husband John Albright, of Perth, Australia; numerous nieces and nephews; wonderful neighbors who have shown so much compassion during this time; and his many friends from DuPont. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00, Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

