(ORANGE, TX) Orange area residents and guests currently traveling 16th Street, might notice two very large yellow and white tents positioned just north of Trinity Baptist Church, located at 1819 N. 16th Street. Beginning Tuesday, October 10, 2017, free food will be offered under the tents to anyone in the Orange area in need of a hot meal. Rusk-Panola Baptist Association Director of Missions, Dr. Gerald Edwards has coordinated a major operation of disaster relief, designed to support those involved in Orange Area recovery from Tropical Storm Harvey. Hosted by Trinity Baptist Church and supported by the Baptist General Convention of Texas and the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, men and women from Texas and beyond will be taking shifts in the coming months to feed and serve both workers and others with special needs located in the Orange area. The group will cook three hot meals, serving breakfast at 7:00 a.m., lunch at 12 noon and dinner at 5 p.m. Recovery crews working in the area and other persons in need of a meal are welcome to come by and receive the free food. Recipients may take the food to go or take a break, cool off and eat under the tents. Hot meals will also be transported from this location to First Baptist Church, Vidor, Texas for workers in the Vidor area. Additionally, Dr. Edwards’ group will be coordinating work crews to go out into the Orange area and work in the homes and businesses of those affected by Harvey. Area residents needing help with their homes can ask for assistance and the group will coordinate, assign and disperse work crews to help. Cleaning supplies and other items, such as diapers, will also be available for those in need. When asked for a reaction to the church’s opportunity to be a part of this project, Trinity Baptist Church Pastor, Ryan Chandler stated, “Trinity continues to prove that it isn’t a church that folds under pressure. We are happy to host these groups and allow the grace God has given us to overflow into the Orange community.” Additional volunteers are needed for a variety of services from clean-out and construction to cooking and serving food. Persons interested in volunteering to help with recovery efforts can contact Trinity Baptist Church Pastor, Ryan Chandler at 281.979.0196.

