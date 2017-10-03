Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Classic rock cover band Mixx Fixxer will perform at Rikenjaks South Stret in Vidor on Saturday, Oct. 7, for ages 21 and older. Admission is charged at the door.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Fall is in full swing and festival season begins this week with the always popular Texas Rice Festival in Winnie, arguably the most popular festival in the region every autumn. There are great local and national act shows across the region as well, so be sure to find something you like and have a great time. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for updated listings and announcements.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

William Clark Green, Drugstore Gypsies, Get Right Ramblers @ Texas Rice Festival

Dplay @ Blue Martini

Reagan Woodside @ Brick and Barley

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Tim Burge @ Madison’s

Brad Broussard @ OB’s Bar and Grill

Matt Ash @ Rikenjaks-LC

Bronco Junior @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Trey Rose @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Josh Garrett Band @ The West

Thursday, Oct. 5

Wayne Toups, Travis Matte and the Kingpins, Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie @ Texas Rice Festival

Big Richard South @ Blue Martini

Brad Broussard @ Coconut’s Cajun Grill

Chester Daigle and Grace Smitherman @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s

The Cadillacs @ Larry’s French Market

Miears and Mark Drew @ The Logon Café

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf

Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

My Beautiful Disaster @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Blake Sticker and Jared Foreman @ Madison’s

Curse and the Cure @ Neches Brewing Company

John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood

Michael Krajicek @ Rikenjaks-LC

JP Primeaux @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

TK Hulin, GG Shin, Steve Adams, The Band Smoke, New Waves Brass Band @ Walnut Grove – Lake Charles

Friday, Oct. 6

Scott McCreary @ Golden Nugget Casino

Pat Green, Red Shahan, Honky Tonk Jones @ Texas Rice Festival

Fortag @ Blue Martini

Motograter, Choke, Vection, Hell Camino @ The Center Stage

John Guidroz @ Dylan’s

Chester Daigle and Grace Smitherman @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ The Embers Club

Boxing Dei Dei, Party Like A Parakeet, Pug Johnson, Sugiefoot, DJ Dread Foxx @ The Gig

Caylan Daughrity @ The Grill

Treble Soul @ Hardheads Icehouse

Zach Gonzalez @ Jefferson Theatre

Bronco Junior @ Joe’s Just One More

Corey Lebert @ Koozie’s Drive Thru

Josh Taylor @ The L Bar

High Street Band @ Larry’s French Market

Aaron Williams @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Crossroads @ Madison’s

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Frayed Soul @ Old Town Tavern Bar

Backyard Cowboys, Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks-LC

The Greers @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge

Peterbilt @ Sawdust Saloon

The Cadillacs @ Stingaree Restaurant

Gnarly Sacs, The Butts, The Disgustoids @ Texas Rose Saloon

Saturday, Oct. 7

Bret Michaels @ Golden Nugget Casino

Ezra Charles @ Jefferson Theatre

Bag of Donuts, Reckless Kelly, Joe Diffie, Flatland Cavalry @ Texas Rice Festival

Fortag @ Blue Martini

Cajun Harmony @ Brick and Barley

Curse and the Cure @ Cowboy Harley Davidson

Snafu @ Dylan’s

Chester Daigle and Grace Smitherman @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Deadhorse, Etyma, Choke, Motorbud @ The Gig

Cory Sellars @ The Grill

Tyler Darby @ Hamilton’s

Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Josh Taylor @ The L Bar

Jackie Caillier and Cajun Friends @ Larry’s French Market

Frayed Soul @ Loggerheads Bar

Tim Burge @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Culverhouse @ Madison’s

Lil Abe Manuel and The Dew Knot Playboyz, Brad Brinkley Band, Gus Johnson and the Riverkatz, TJ Gautreaux and La. Soul @ Mary’s Lounge

Jake La Botz @ Neches Brewing Company

Pink Passion @ The Red Room

Three Sheets, John Guidroz @ Rikenjaks-LC

Mixx Fixxer @ Rikenjaks South Street

Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge

The Line Up @ Stingaree Restaurant

Ronnie Stallworth @ Suga’s

Reagan Woodside @ Tammy’s

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Trevor Batson and Ryan Gist @ Thirsty’s

Sunday, Oct. 8

Angel Garcia @ Blue Martini

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet, Acoustic Pie @ Rikenjaks-LC

China Town @ Rush Lounge

Sunday, Oct. 9

Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Matt Ash @ The Grill

Lil Richard Duo @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Matt Ash @ Dylan’s

Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Pug Johnson and Zach Gonzalez @ Madison’s

Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks South Street

Josh Taylor @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern