Entertainment Week Of Oct 4th
Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
Classic rock cover band Mixx Fixxer will perform at Rikenjaks South Stret in Vidor on Saturday, Oct. 7, for ages 21 and older. Admission is charged at the door.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
Fall is in full swing and festival season begins this week with the always popular Texas Rice Festival in Winnie, arguably the most popular festival in the region every autumn. There are great local and national act shows across the region as well, so be sure to find something you like and have a great time. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for updated listings and announcements.
Wednesday, Oct. 4
William Clark Green, Drugstore Gypsies, Get Right Ramblers @ Texas Rice Festival
Dplay @ Blue Martini
Reagan Woodside @ Brick and Barley
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Tim Burge @ Madison’s
Brad Broussard @ OB’s Bar and Grill
Matt Ash @ Rikenjaks-LC
Bronco Junior @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Trey Rose @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Josh Garrett Band @ The West
Thursday, Oct. 5
Wayne Toups, Travis Matte and the Kingpins, Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie @ Texas Rice Festival
Big Richard South @ Blue Martini
Brad Broussard @ Coconut’s Cajun Grill
Chester Daigle and Grace Smitherman @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s
The Cadillacs @ Larry’s French Market
Miears and Mark Drew @ The Logon Café
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf
Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
My Beautiful Disaster @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Blake Sticker and Jared Foreman @ Madison’s
Curse and the Cure @ Neches Brewing Company
John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood
Michael Krajicek @ Rikenjaks-LC
JP Primeaux @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
TK Hulin, GG Shin, Steve Adams, The Band Smoke, New Waves Brass Band @ Walnut Grove – Lake Charles
Friday, Oct. 6
Scott McCreary @ Golden Nugget Casino
Pat Green, Red Shahan, Honky Tonk Jones @ Texas Rice Festival
Fortag @ Blue Martini
Motograter, Choke, Vection, Hell Camino @ The Center Stage
John Guidroz @ Dylan’s
Chester Daigle and Grace Smitherman @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ The Embers Club
Boxing Dei Dei, Party Like A Parakeet, Pug Johnson, Sugiefoot, DJ Dread Foxx @ The Gig
Caylan Daughrity @ The Grill
Treble Soul @ Hardheads Icehouse
Zach Gonzalez @ Jefferson Theatre
Bronco Junior @ Joe’s Just One More
Corey Lebert @ Koozie’s Drive Thru
Josh Taylor @ The L Bar
High Street Band @ Larry’s French Market
Aaron Williams @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Crossroads @ Madison’s
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Frayed Soul @ Old Town Tavern Bar
Backyard Cowboys, Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks-LC
The Greers @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge
Peterbilt @ Sawdust Saloon
The Cadillacs @ Stingaree Restaurant
Gnarly Sacs, The Butts, The Disgustoids @ Texas Rose Saloon
Saturday, Oct. 7
Bret Michaels @ Golden Nugget Casino
Ezra Charles @ Jefferson Theatre
Bag of Donuts, Reckless Kelly, Joe Diffie, Flatland Cavalry @ Texas Rice Festival
Fortag @ Blue Martini
Cajun Harmony @ Brick and Barley
Curse and the Cure @ Cowboy Harley Davidson
Snafu @ Dylan’s
Chester Daigle and Grace Smitherman @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Deadhorse, Etyma, Choke, Motorbud @ The Gig
Cory Sellars @ The Grill
Tyler Darby @ Hamilton’s
Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Josh Taylor @ The L Bar
Jackie Caillier and Cajun Friends @ Larry’s French Market
Frayed Soul @ Loggerheads Bar
Tim Burge @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Culverhouse @ Madison’s
Lil Abe Manuel and The Dew Knot Playboyz, Brad Brinkley Band, Gus Johnson and the Riverkatz, TJ Gautreaux and La. Soul @ Mary’s Lounge
Jake La Botz @ Neches Brewing Company
Pink Passion @ The Red Room
Three Sheets, John Guidroz @ Rikenjaks-LC
Mixx Fixxer @ Rikenjaks South Street
Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge
The Line Up @ Stingaree Restaurant
Ronnie Stallworth @ Suga’s
Reagan Woodside @ Tammy’s
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Trevor Batson and Ryan Gist @ Thirsty’s
Sunday, Oct. 8
Angel Garcia @ Blue Martini
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet, Acoustic Pie @ Rikenjaks-LC
China Town @ Rush Lounge
Sunday, Oct. 9
Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Matt Ash @ The Grill
Lil Richard Duo @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Matt Ash @ Dylan’s
Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Pug Johnson and Zach Gonzalez @ Madison’s
Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks South Street
Josh Taylor @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern