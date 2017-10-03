WEST ORANGE-STARK over NACOGDOCHES KENNEDALE—I lied last week when I said Silsbee would be the toughest team the Mustangs will face in the regular season. This Kennedale outfit is undefeated in four games and is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A. It should be a classic battle between No. 2 and No. 6. The ‘Stangs had better play better than they did for three quarters at Silsbee Friday night or their 30-game winning streak could come to a screeching halt.

DIBOLL over ORANGEFIELD—The Bobcats are hosting a team that is 3-1 so far this season and is the same size school as Orangefield. The Bobcats found a way to win last week against a team that is 0-4 and will have to play MUCH better to pull off an upset Friday night.

NEDERLAND over VIDOR—This should be a classic battle of two unbeaten teams. Vidor has the home field advantage, but the Bulldogs seem to always seem to find a way to win the big games.

BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN over ORANGE COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN-Brazosport comes to Lions Stadium undefeated and probably will leave with their loss column undisturbed.

MCNEESE STATE over ABILENE CHRISTIAN—It appears the Cowboys have jelled and are playing sound football once again if their 35-0 romp over Stephen F. Austin last Saturday is any indication. This trend should continue Saturday night in Abilene.

HIGH SCHOOL—Beaumont West Brook over College Park (Thursday); Jasper over Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett over Beaumont Kelly, Woodville over Kirbyville, Kountze over Trinity, Hull-Daisetta over Houston Westbury Christian, Tenaha over West Sabine, Pasadena over Beaumont Legacy Christian (all Friday); Beaumont Central over Beaumont Ozen, Port Neches-Groves over Baytown Lee, Port Arthur Memorial over Lumberton, Silsbee over Shadow Creek.

COLLEGE—Georgia Southern over Arkansas State (Today-Wed.); Alcorn State over Alabama State, Louisville over North Carolina State (Both Thursday); Memphis over Connecticut, Boise State over BYU (Both Fri.); Sam Houston State over Stephen F. Austin, Nicholls State over Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana over Incarnate Word, Central Arkansas over Houston Baptist, Alabama over Texas A&M, Clemson over Wake Forest, Oklahoma over Iowa State, Penn State over Northwestern, Syracuse over Pittsburgh, Navy over Air Force, Western Michigan over Buffalo, Virginia Tech over Boston College, Georgia over Vanderbilt, Auburn over Ole Miss, East Carolina over Temple, Duke over Virginia, Middle Tennessee State over Florida International, Florida over LSU, Florida State over Miami, New Mexico State over Appalachian State, Notre Dame over North Carolina, Arkansas over South Carolina, Louisiana Tech over UAB, Tulsa over Tulane, Florida Atlantic over Old Dominion, Marshall over Charlotte, Texas Southern over Kennesaw State, Missouri over Kentucky, Toledo over Eastern Michigan, Iowa over Illinois, Texas Tech over Kansas, Central Michigan over Ohio, Akron over Ball State, Indiana over Charleston Southern, Miami, O. over Bowling Green, Northern Illinois over Kent State, Ohio State over Maryland, Purdue over Minnesota, Michigan over Michigan State, Cincinnati over Central Florida, Wisconsin over Nebraska, Louisiana-Monroe over Texas State, TCU over West Virginia, Prairie View over Grambling State, Army over Rice, Texas over Kansas State, Mississippi Valley State over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Houston over SMU, Southern Mississippi over UTSA, Western Kentucky over UTEP, Washington over California, Oregon over Washington State, USC over Oregon State, Idaho over Louisiana-Lafayette, Colorado State over Utah State, Fresno State over San Jose State, Arizona over Colorado, Stanford over Utah, Nevada over Hawaii, San Diego State over UNLV.

PRO PICKS—New England over Tampa Bay (Thursday Night); Dallas over Green Bay, Philadelphia over Arizona, Detroit over Carolina, San Francisco over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh over Jacksonville, Cleveland over NY Jets, Buffalo over Cincinnati, Tennessee over Miami, NY Giants over LA Chargers, Oakland over Baltimore, Seattle over LA Rams, Houston over Kansas City (All Sunday); Minnesota over Chicago (Monday Night). Bye Week for Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans and Washington.

