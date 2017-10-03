Kinta Kay Berlinger, 43, of Orange, Texas, passed away suddenly on Friday, September, 29, 2017. Memorial service for Kinta will be held on Friday, October 6, 2017, at Dorman Funeral Home, at 6:00 PM; Kevin Trinkle officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the memorial service on Friday, October 6, 2017, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, at Dorman Funeral Home.

On Thursday, May 9, 1974, Kinta was born in Port Arthur, Texas, to mother, Jennifer Wiggins and father, L.A. Wiggins. Kinta was a graduate of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School; Class of 1992. After High School, Kinta worked at Orangefield High School with special needs children, whom she loved and adored, and at Little Flock Christian Day School, before she embarked on her life’s career as a licensed insurance Sales Agent. Kinta worked as an Insurance Agent, first with All-State and most recent with Johnny Dishon State Farm. It was well known by all who knew Kinta that her two sons, Brenden Berlinger and Kale Berlinger, were the loves of her life. Kinta also loved being able to spend time on the water, at the beach or the lake, with her friends and family. She was a mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, who will be missed by all who knew her.

Preceding Kinta in death is her grandfather, J.J. Kelley.

Those who will cherish Kinta’s memory most are her sons, Brenden Berlinger and Kale Berlinger, of Orangefield, Texas; father of her children, Brent Berlinger, of Orangefield, Texas; mother, Jennifer Sue (Kelley) Wiggins; father, L.A. Wiggins and wife, Charlene; brother, Kevin Wiggins and wife, Misty, of Bridge City, Texas; sister, Kelli Wiggins of Orange, Texas; grandmother, Susie Kelley, of Dallas, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, one great-nephew, and extended family; and a large community of friends.