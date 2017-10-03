By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Get ready for some quality fun this October in downtown Beaumont.

The City of Beaumont presents Rocktoberfest on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Jefferson Theatre in downtown Beaumont. Tickets are $10 each for the event and the gates open at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s event, which will be held indoors and outdoors, will feature live music by Cranford Hollow and will be followed by a showing of the cult classic movie, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m.

The event will be held rain or shine and will feature a variety of beer and food, along with the evening’s entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at the Beaumont Civic Center box office or at Ticketmaster outlets.

“Rocktoberfest” is sponsored by Saint Arnold Brewing Company and 2-Row/Del Papa Distributing. Call 409-838-3435 for more information about the event and visit www.cranfordhollowmusic.com to learn more about this band.

About The Record Newspapers