Bridge City, Texas, October 10, 2017 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the September Student of the Month for Bridge City High School is Victoria Doan. Victoria was presented her certificate and gift bag by Chamber Ambassador and Board Member Lucy Fields, at the October Networking Coffee hosted by The Classy Peacock. She received gift certificates and gifts from: The Classy Peacock, COS Printing, Wellspring Credit Union, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Bridge City Bank, Sabine River Ford, Sabine Federal Credit Union, Complete Staffing, Five Point Credit Union, Bridge City Walmart, MCT Credit Union, and Neches Federal Credit Union.

Victoria is the daughter of Tien and Lan Thao Doan and is ranked #1 of 197 with a GPA 4.79. Victoria’s Awards and Honors include:

NASA Aerospace Scholar

National Honor Society

Perfect Attendance

AP Scholar

ADT Kick Company

National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists nominee

Pre AP/AP Classes

Victoria’s Clubs and Organizations include:

Academic Team

UIL Academics – Secretary

Student Council – Executive Officer

Strutters – Vice President

En Croix – Treasurer

Varsity Soccer

Spanish Club – President

Book Club

Interact

Victoria’s Community Service includes:

Southeast Medical Center – Jr. Volunteer

St. Mary’s Catholic Church – Alter Server, Choir, and Spring Festival

Vietnamese Eucharistic Group – Youth Leader

Harvey Relief Donation Center – Volunteer

Shannon King, Social Studies Teacher, said, “Victoria Doan is a delight both in class and as an individual. She always has a ready smile upon her face and is quick to offer her expertise in a number of matters. In addition to Victoria’s excellent academic work, she was awarded the status of an AP Scholar after earning a 3 or higher on at least three different AP exams by the end of her junior year. Victoria is only one of two of our seniors to be awarded this honor this year by the CollegeBoard Advanced Placement group. Victoria’s achievement places her in a selective group of students worldwide who have earned this honor: this achievement will also be noted on any scores sent by CollegeBoard to requested universities. I have very much enjoyed having Victoria in my history classes and look forward to seeing what new honors and adventures Victoria has in her future.”

Angela Motomura, Math Teacher, said, “Victoria is a very hard worker and a conscientious student. Her dedication to her education is inspiring. She is well deserving of this honor.”

Cathy Riley, English Department Chair and Director of Bridge City Strutters, said, “Victoria Doan is the most dependable young lady I have ever encountered in my teaching career. I came to know Victoria when she tried out for the Bridge City High School Strutters Drill Team, and I taught her in my English III AP class. It was in that class that she volunteered her talent and time to our Vietnam Memorial project that undertook man hours of creative planning. Victoria demonstrates a positive influence on others uncompromising her morals and integrity, and is an outstanding role model for others to emulate. Victoria strives to go to college and major in biology or chemistry and seeks to enter medical school to become a radiologist. Her career goal is to research how radiation affects the human body and find a way to cure cancer with as little side effects as possible. I am so proud of Victoria Doan – I look forward to hearing of her stellar successes in the future because I know one thing about Victoria – and that is – she will make a positive difference in others’ lives.”

When asked about her future plans, Victoria said, “After high school, I strive to major in Biology, and then research in medicine.”

Pictured Left to Right: Tien Doan, Victoria Doan, Lucy Fields, Lan Thao Doan, Elisha Bell, and Todd Lintzen