Claude Edward Wimberley, 82, of Orange, Texas, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2017, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 12, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend David Turner, of Little Cypress Baptist Church in Orange and Chaplain Greg Edwards. Burial of cremated remains will be held at 2:00 p.m., at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be preceding the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Born in Oil City, Louisiana, on October 23, 1934, Claude was the son of Charles Wimberley and Wilma Finley Wimberley. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and proudly served as a Justice of the Peace in Orange County for almost 30 years. He was a member of Madison Masonic Lodge 126, Scottish Rite Lodge-Galveston, Pipefitter Local 195, El Mina Shrine Temple, and the Galveston and Orange Shrine Club. Claude had a passion for golf in his younger years. He was a member of the local Lunch Bunch and enjoyed getting together with friends and former colleagues. He loved his Lord and loved his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Wilma Wimberley; brother, Jerry Wimberley; and his sisters, Virginia Grooms and Charlene Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Pauline Wimberley; daughter, Paula Wimberley, of Orange; and son-in-law Jon Freeman; grandchildren, Aaron Vandagriff and wife Lacey, Amanda Gantt and husband Robert, Lauren Gilbert, and Derek Gilbert; great-grandchildren, Alexis Gantt, Bailey Vandagriff, Corbin Gantt, Riley Gilbert, Brielle Vandagriff, Chloe Mann, Logan Claude Gilbert, and Taylor Johnson; and his sister, Barbara Reisinger, of Tomball.