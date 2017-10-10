Bridge City, Texas, October 10, 2017 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the September Student of the Month for Orangefield High School is Ronnie Elkins. Ronnie was presented his certificate and gift bag by Ambassador Michael Hanneman, owner of Whitetail Construction Services, October 10th coffee hosted by The Classy Peacock. He received gift certificates and gifts from: The Classy Peacock, COS Printing, Wellspring Credit Union, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Bridge City Bank, Sabine River Ford, Sabine Federal Credit Union, Complete Staffing, Five Point Credit Union, Bridge City Walmart, MCT Credit Union, and Neches Federal Credit Union. Ronnie is the son of Charley Elkins and Jessica McCord. He has a GPA of 4.71 and is ranked 4 of 104. Ronnie’s awards and honors include:

All A Honor Roll — 4 years

Big “O” Awards in English, Math, Science and History

Ronnie’s clubs and organizations include:

National Honor Society- 2 years

UIL Spelling

UIL Journalism

Yearbook Staff 2017-2018

COMMUNITY SERVICE/ WORK EXPERIENCE

Volunteered with Shangri La Botanical Gardens – Fall Festival 2016 & Earth Day 2017

Volunteered with the Orangefield Athletic Booster Club

Volunteered with hurricane Harvey Relief

Volunteered with Orangefield Little Dribblers

Mrs. Campbell, World History teacher, said, “It was my pleasure to have Ronnie Elkins as a student in Honors World History. He is a very intelligent and very pleasant young man.” Mrs. Johnson, Economics teacher, said, “A sweet young man with a great sense of humor. I taught Ronnie as a freshman and it is exciting to see the wonderful young man he has become. Congratulations, Ronnie.” Mrs. Droddy, Technology teacher, said, “Ronnie excels at anything he decides to do. In UIL he is an excellent speller and writer. As is teacher, I enjoy Ronnie’s work ethic, intelligence and unique personality.” Mrs. Taylor, Yearbook, said, “Ronnie is a very hardworking student with a strong work ethic. He always strives to do his best in the classroom and UIL events. He has proven to be a responsible and dependable young man and sets an example for his peers.”

Mrs. Bellard, Technology teacher, said, “This year I have the pleasure of teaching Ronnie Elkins for the second time. Ronnie is the kind of student every teacher loves to have in class. He always performs at an above average level, going above and beyond to be successful in everything he does.” After graduation, Ronnie plans to attend college at Lamar University.

Pictured left to right: Michael Hanneman, Charley Elkins, Jessica McCord, Ronnie Elkins, Counselor Candi Patterson, Superintendent Dr. Stephen Patterson, and Principal Zach Quinn.