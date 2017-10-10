Courtesy photo

Sebastian Bach, the former vocalist of the rock band Skid Row, will perform at the Jefferson Theatre in downtown Beaumont on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 13, at all Ticketmaster outlets.

Rocker Sebastian Bach sets Beaumont concert

By Tommy Mann

The Record

Fans of rock and roll will not want to miss what will be the best rock show of the fall as rocker Sebastian Bach performs his first ever concert in Beaumont.

Bach will perform at the Jefferson Theatre in Beaumont on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 13, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Beaumont Civic Center box office and HEB Plus on Dowlen Road in Beaumont. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or charged by phone at 800-745-3000.

Bach, 49, became one of the most popular vocalists in hard rock and metal as the vocalist for the rock band Skid Row. The group’s self-titled debut and sophomore release, “Slave to The Grind,” sold more than seven million copies in the United States and more than 20 million around the world, as the group became MTV staples thanks to hit songs such as “Youth Gone Wild,” “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Monkey Business,” “Wasted Time” and others.

Since splitting with the band in 1996, Bach has gone on to release several impressive solo records which show his vocals are still arguably among the best in the business and his love of hard rock and metal remains intact. He released “Angel Down” in 2007, “Kicking & Screaming” in 2011 and “Give ’Em Hell” in 2014.

In December 2016, Bach released his first book, “18 and Life on Skid Row,” which recounts his life as a rockstar in every sense of the word and his life on tour with Skid Row and other bands such as Bon Jovi, Guns ‘N Roses, Motley Crue, Aerosmith and more, along with details of his personal triumphs and tragedies.

For more information on this artist visit www.sebastianbach.com. Visit www.discoverbeaumont.com for more information on this and other events in the City of Beaumont.