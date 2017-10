Photo by: Darren Hoyeland

The Orangefield homecoming court members are freshman duchess Hadley Psencik, sophomore duchess Shayla Cormier, junior duchess Kayla Gordon, band sweetheart Kristen Courmier, princess Kinley Gipson, band beau Joshua Ferguson, senior princess Kristin Broussard, senior princess Cameron Choate, senior princess Meara Patterson and football sweetheart Taylor Decker. Not pictured is football beau Dylan Williams.