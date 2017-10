October 7th is a day that Catholics celebrate the “Feast Day of Our Lady of the Rosary”. Therefore, each October St. Mary Catholic School presents a “Living Rosary”. Kristi Braquet, Religion Teacher, organizes the event in which students represent each bead on the rosary. The recitation of the rosary was led by Fr. Joseph Daleo and Dr. Cynthia Jackson.

Pictured are Fr. Daleo, Dr. Jackson and all the students that participated.