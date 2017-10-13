Bridge City native and veteran entertainment industry executive Teresa George has been named managing partner of BluCycles, a tech company specializing in IoT (Internet of Things) and mobile strategy.

Most recently, George was senior vice president of brand integration and strategic partnerships at the Academy of Country Music and was instrumental in working with the Dallas Cowboys organization for six years to bring the 50th ACM Awards to AT&T Stadium in Texas. The 2015 nationally-televised event was billed as the world’s largest live awards show.

“In addition to her relationships with brands, Teresa brings a wealth of marketing strategy and entertainment experience to BluCycles,” said Van Simmons, general manager of BluCycles.

George joins Simmons and Diana Vallance as principals of the company. Vallance, also managing partner, is based in Silicon Valley. An executive at Next and Apple for a number of years prior to joining Simmons, they are engaged in building mobility solutions for clients such as Chico’s, NFL, Apple and Angie’s List, among others.

BluCycles is based around Simmons’ development of an agnostic software framework that uses edge (also known as fog) computing. BluCycles has been piloted for mobile check-in and in smart city applications as well as other uses.

“BluCycles is poised for incredible growth across verticals including smart cities, transportation, education, healthcare and sports and entertainment,” Vallance said.

George worked with ACM for 17 years, leaving the position this summer. “This new role enables me to uniquely combine my entertainment experience with technology,” George said. “I’m excited to be working with Van and Diana to bring BluCycles to market.”

She was a founding board member of ACM Lifting Lives, a decade-long board member of Cumberland Heights and is currently on the board of directors of Leadership Music. George will continue to be based in Nashville. She can be reached at tgeorge@BluCycles.com