-Each year during the week of homecoming, the BCHS administration recognizes two alumni members for the contribution they have made to the people of BC/Golden Triangle. These people, usually retired, remained in the area after graduation and had a positive, supportive impact on our community and citizens. This year we are pleased to announce that Alice Cole-Hartsfield (class of ’67) and David Sparks (class of ’66) will be recognized as Bridge City High School’s 2017 Distinguished Alumni. Congratulations to Alice and David! They are most deserving of the honor!

-BCHS has several activities planned for Homecoming 2017. An open house is scheduled for Monday, October 16th with the Burning of the Letters pep rally following at Larry Ward Stadium at 8:00 p.m. . The homecoming dance will follow the pep rally. Also, Big Red plays Little Cypress-Mauriceville at our 7:00 game on Friday, October 20th . Come join us for pre-game activities and the game!

-The Glenn Pearson Alumni Basketball game is scheduled for November 11th at 5:00 p.m. Former basketball players are invited to play, to re-unite with former team members, or to just cheer the Big Red teams. We encourage all alumni to support the event and help us spread the word.

-I’m am saddened to report the passing of the following BC alumni: David Simon, Myra Raspberry Cailouette (’83), and Eddie Purifoy (’65). Our BCHS Alumni family extends our heartfelt sympathy to their families and friends.

-Please inform BC alumni that membership to our group is free. Their is a “commercial” group on-line that claims to be the “official” BCHS Alumni. These people charge a fee each year to join. Their main purpose is to get members to purchase items from them. Again, our BCHS Alumni Association is free and is funded strictly by donations. Our goal is to keep the history and traditions of BCHS alive and to provide an avenue for classmates to unite and support Bridge City High School.

Thank you for your continued support! If you have news that you’d like shared, just email me! Also, please inform me of any address of email changes.

Once a Cardinal…Always a Cardinal!