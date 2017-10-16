Bridge City, Texas, October 16, 2017 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the October Student of the Month for Orangefield High School is Andrew Worthy. Andrew was presented his certificate and gift bag by Bridge City Chamber Ambassador and President Elyse Thibodeaux, owner of Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, October 10th coffee hosted by The Classy Peacock. He received gift certificates and gifts from: The Classy Peacock, COS Printing, Wellspring Credit Union, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Bridge City Bank, Sabine River Ford, Sabine Federal Credit Union, Complete Staffing, Five Point Credit Union, Bridge City Walmart, MCT Credit Union, Goosehead Insurance and Neches Federal Credit Union.

Andrew is the son of John and Marsha Worthy. He has a GPA of 4.96 and is ranked 1 of 104. Andrew’s awards and honors include:

Rotary Youth Leadership participant 2017 and counselor 2018

Texas Boys’ State Delegate

UIL Computer Apps: 3rd place in Regionals, 8th place in the State of Texas

Andrew’s clubs and organizations include:

National Honor Society- 2017 & 2018

Interact Club Member 2017 & 2018

Class President – 4 years

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

ACTS Community member with the Diocese of Beaumont

Varsity Basketball Team

Varsity Cross Country

Varsity Track and Field

COMMUNITY SERVICE/ WORK EXPERIENCE

Volunteered with Bowling for Birthright

Volunteered with the Groves Soup Kitchen

Volunteered at St. Helen Catholic Church as a Youth Leader

Volunteered with Orangefield Little Dribblers

Volunteered with the Orangefield Athletic Booster Club

Volunteered with Hurricane Harvey Relief

Volunteered with Youth Leadership Forum for Leadership Beaumont

Volunteered with the 1K and 5K Bunny Run in Bridge City as the Easter Bunny

Mrs. Jenkins, Chemistry teacher, said, “Knowing Drew has been such a pleasure. Not only is he very intelligent, but he also has a big heart. He treats everyone with the utmost respect and is well-liked by all.”

Mrs. Spears, Family and Consumer Science teacher, said, “I love, love, love the who Worthy family! They are all wonderful, and Drew is no exception. He is a leader, dedicated, hardworking, and kind. I wish him much success in all of his future endeavors.”

Mrs. Campbell, World History teacher, said, “Drew Worthy is so dependable. He is a very respectful young man who is ready and willing to step in and help in any way he can.”

Mrs. Johnson, Economics teacher, said, “It is a pleasure getting to know Drew. He is very personable and sweet. I taught Drew as a freshman and I have enjoyed seeing what a wonderful young man he has become. I look forward to seeing the great accomplishments of his future. Congratulations, Drew.”

After graduation, Andrew plans to attend Texas A & M University and will pursue a degree in Engineering.

Pictured left to right: Principal Zach Quinn, John Worthy, Andrew Worthy, Marsha Worthy, Superintendent Dr. Stephen Patterson, Counselor Candi Patterson, and Elyse Thibodeaux