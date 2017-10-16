ORANGEFIELD HIGH SCHOOL OCTOBER STUDENT OF THE MONTH
Bridge City, Texas, October 16, 2017 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the October Student of the Month for Orangefield High School is Andrew Worthy. Andrew was presented his certificate and gift bag by Bridge City Chamber Ambassador and President Elyse Thibodeaux, owner of Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, October 10th coffee hosted by The Classy Peacock. He received gift certificates and gifts from: The Classy Peacock, COS Printing, Wellspring Credit Union, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Bridge City Bank, Sabine River Ford, Sabine Federal Credit Union, Complete Staffing, Five Point Credit Union, Bridge City Walmart, MCT Credit Union, Goosehead Insurance and Neches Federal Credit Union.
Andrew is the son of John and Marsha Worthy. He has a GPA of 4.96 and is ranked 1 of 104. Andrew’s awards and honors include:
- Rotary Youth Leadership participant 2017 and counselor 2018
- Texas Boys’ State Delegate
- UIL Computer Apps: 3rd place in Regionals, 8th place in the State of Texas
Andrew’s clubs and organizations include:
- National Honor Society- 2017 & 2018
- Interact Club Member 2017 & 2018
- Class President – 4 years
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- ACTS Community member with the Diocese of Beaumont
- Varsity Basketball Team
- Varsity Cross Country
- Varsity Track and Field
COMMUNITY SERVICE/ WORK EXPERIENCE
- Volunteered with Bowling for Birthright
- Volunteered with the Groves Soup Kitchen
- Volunteered at St. Helen Catholic Church as a Youth Leader
- Volunteered with Orangefield Little Dribblers
- Volunteered with the Orangefield Athletic Booster Club
- Volunteered with Hurricane Harvey Relief
- Volunteered with Youth Leadership Forum for Leadership Beaumont
- Volunteered with the 1K and 5K Bunny Run in Bridge City as the Easter Bunny
Mrs. Jenkins, Chemistry teacher, said, “Knowing Drew has been such a pleasure. Not only is he very intelligent, but he also has a big heart. He treats everyone with the utmost respect and is well-liked by all.”
Mrs. Spears, Family and Consumer Science teacher, said, “I love, love, love the who Worthy family! They are all wonderful, and Drew is no exception. He is a leader, dedicated, hardworking, and kind. I wish him much success in all of his future endeavors.”
Mrs. Campbell, World History teacher, said, “Drew Worthy is so dependable. He is a very respectful young man who is ready and willing to step in and help in any way he can.”
Mrs. Johnson, Economics teacher, said, “It is a pleasure getting to know Drew. He is very personable and sweet. I taught Drew as a freshman and I have enjoyed seeing what a wonderful young man he has become. I look forward to seeing the great accomplishments of his future. Congratulations, Drew.”
After graduation, Andrew plans to attend Texas A & M University and will pursue a degree in Engineering.
Pictured left to right: Principal Zach Quinn, John Worthy, Andrew Worthy, Marsha Worthy, Superintendent Dr. Stephen Patterson, Counselor Candi Patterson, and Elyse Thibodeaux