Orange County will host a pair of Disaster Recovery Town Hall meetings this week in advance of the Oct. 24 deadline to register and apply for federal government assistance after Tropical Storm Harvey.

Representatives of both the Federal Emergency Management Administration and the Small Business Administration will be at the meetings set for 6:30 p.m. both Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Wednesday meeting will be at VFW Post 2775, 5303 N. 16th St. in Orange while the Thursday meeting will be at Eastgate United Pentecostal Church, 290 South St., Vidor.

Oct. 24 is the deadline to register with FEMA and the deadline to apply for loans from the Small Business Administration.

Both FEMA and SBA will have representatives on hand to answer questions about the assistance and resources available after the Aug. 29-30 storm that dropped more than 60 inches of rain on Orange County.

People unable to attend the meetings may visit one of the county’s two Disaster Recovery Centers.

The first is at the Orange County Conference and Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for FEMA registration, with status updates and SBA counseling Thursday through Saturday.

The second is at the Vidor Police Station, 695 E. Railroad St., in Vidor. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for FEMA registration, with status updates and SBA counseling Monday through Wednesday.