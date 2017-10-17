Elaine Hubbard Stone, 75, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on October 15, 2017, in Nederland, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Lea and Reverend Jack Comer. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Orange, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Born in Orange, Texas, on December 7, 1941, she was the daughter of William Thomas Hubbard, Sr. and Roberta Eldora Brown. Elaine worked in the cafeteria for Bridge City Independent School District as well as teaching Sunday school at the church and preparing food for Wednesday night worship. She enjoyed spending her time making her family quilts, painting, gardening, being outside, doing crafts, and fishing. She made her children’s clothes, loved meeting with her school friends that she kept in touch with, and enjoyed learning about her family history through genealogy. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Roberta Hubbard; brothers, W.T. Hubbard, Jr. and Ray Hubbard; and her sisters, Doris Wilkerson and Shirley Bisson. Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, George Stone; children, Donna Johnson and husband Mark, of Burlington, KY and Vickye Peck, of Porter, TX; grandchildren, Christopher Johnson and wife Emily, Megan Johnson, Tara Robin and husband Scott, Walker Johnson, Chase Grice, Andrew Grice and wife Kirsten, and Taylor Grice; great-grandchildren, Bryson Robin, Willa Robin, Kellen Robin, Lincoln Johnson, Abram Grice, Jude Grice, Journee Grice, and Annabelle Grice; bother, Milton Hubbard; her dog, Butter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Johnson, Walker Johnson, Chase Grice, Andrew Grice, Taylor Grice, and Liam Downs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.

