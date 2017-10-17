Courtesy photo

Texas country music star Roger Creager returns to Southeast Texas this weekend for a performance at the Backyard Dance Hall in Beaumont on Saturday, Oct. 21. Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons will open the show. Tickets start at $18 for ages 18 and older and can be purchased online at www.ticketfly.com.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Another great weekend of music is in store for area residents, so find a show that suits your style and enjoy. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily listings and concert announcements.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Lake Charles VFW Hall

Morgan Mitcham @ Rikenjaks – LC

Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Cory Landry @ Rush Lounge

Thomas Teague @ Tradewinds Tavern

John Cessac @ The West

Thursday, Oct. 19

Chris Roberts @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s

Thunderbird Rose @ Honky Tonk Texas

Matt Ash and Pug Johnson @ La Cantina – Port Arthur

Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Larry’s French Market

Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Mayeaux and Broussard @ Neches Brewing Company

John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood

Tin Pan Alley @ Rancho Grande

Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks – LC

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Hayden Helms @ Sloppy’s Downtown

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Oct. 20

Caylan Daughrity @ Dylan’s

Chris Roberts @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Bernie Alan Band @ Gator Lounge

Michael Krajicek @ The Grill

John Baumann @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Ethan Wayne @ Koozie’s Drive Thru

Cory Landry @ The L Bar

Jackie Caillier and Cajun Cousins @ Larry’s French Market

Book of Days @ The Logon Cafe

Nervous Rex @ Madison’s

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Neches Brewing Company

Thunderbird Rose @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Phil’s on the Hill

Brad Brinkley Band, JP Primeaux @ Rikenjaks – LC

Donice Morace and Twangsters Union @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

George Dearborne and Branded @ Sawdust Saloon

Poor Peter, HollyRock @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef @ Stingaree Restaurant

Ariel Bush, Tristan Angelle, Michael Edwards, Kaitlyn Dillion @ Texas Rose Saloon

Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s

Cody Forrest and the Southern Pines @ West Cal Arena

Saturday, Oct. 21

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club – Raywood

Roger Creager, Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons @ Backyard Dance Hall

Bryan and the Honky Tonkers @ Bob and Pete’s

Curse and the Cure @ Crazy Cajun Beaumont

Thick as Thieves @ Dylan’s

Chris Roberts @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Bernie Alan Band @ Gator Lounge

“FRIGHTMARE FEST” feat. Goatwhore, Abolishment of Flesh, Asylum, Arbre Mort, Church Ov Melkarth, Eldre, Entrenched Defilement, Force of Rage, Golgothan, Graves Gnosis, ID, Kleaver, Mehenet, Nebethet, Omega Faction, Panaemonum, Social Bomb, Suicide Pandemic, Venereal Baptism, Votan, Widower @ The Gig

Aaron Williams @ The Grill

Scott McGill @ Hamilton’s

Jake Bush @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Casey Courville @ The L Bar

Still Cruisin’ @ Larry’s French Market

Phillip Glyn Band @ Madison’s

We Were Wolves @ Neches Brewing Company

The Christina Wells Band, Uncle Mike’s Garage Band @ Orange Train Depot

Chris Shearman Experience, Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks – LC

Tyler Darby and Pug Johnson @ Rikenjaks South Street

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Rusty Metoyer and Zydeco Krush @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Jeremy Benoit @ Suga’s

Ledeic Motown Movers @ Tammy’s

Tim Burge and the Reckoning @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Wes Hardin @ Thirsty’s

Mark Reeves and Twisted X @ West Cal Arena

Sunday, Oct. 22

Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Steve and Dixie “The Duo” @ The Gulf Range

High Street Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet, Acoustic Pie @ Rikenjaks-LC

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Symphony of Southeast Texas @ Shangri La Botanical Gardens – Orange

Kay Miller @ Suga’s

Echoed Sycamore, Film Score Project, Chasing Sandcastles @ Victoria House

Monday, Oct. 23

Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Tim Burge @ The Grill

Marcus and Casey @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Pug Johnson and Matt Ash @ Madison’s

Kelly Brewer @ Rikenjaks South Street

David Joel @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern