Entertainment Week Of October 18th 2017
Courtesy photo
Texas country music star Roger Creager returns to Southeast Texas this weekend for a performance at the Backyard Dance Hall in Beaumont on Saturday, Oct. 21. Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons will open the show. Tickets start at $18 for ages 18 and older and can be purchased online at www.ticketfly.com.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
Another great weekend of music is in store for area residents, so find a show that suits your style and enjoy. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily listings and concert announcements.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Lake Charles VFW Hall
Morgan Mitcham @ Rikenjaks – LC
Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Cory Landry @ Rush Lounge
Thomas Teague @ Tradewinds Tavern
John Cessac @ The West
Thursday, Oct. 19
Chris Roberts @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s
Thunderbird Rose @ Honky Tonk Texas
Matt Ash and Pug Johnson @ La Cantina – Port Arthur
Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Larry’s French Market
Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Mayeaux and Broussard @ Neches Brewing Company
John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood
Tin Pan Alley @ Rancho Grande
Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks – LC
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Hayden Helms @ Sloppy’s Downtown
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Oct. 20
Caylan Daughrity @ Dylan’s
Chris Roberts @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Bernie Alan Band @ Gator Lounge
Michael Krajicek @ The Grill
John Baumann @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Ethan Wayne @ Koozie’s Drive Thru
Cory Landry @ The L Bar
Jackie Caillier and Cajun Cousins @ Larry’s French Market
Book of Days @ The Logon Cafe
Nervous Rex @ Madison’s
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Neches Brewing Company
Thunderbird Rose @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Phil’s on the Hill
Brad Brinkley Band, JP Primeaux @ Rikenjaks – LC
Donice Morace and Twangsters Union @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
George Dearborne and Branded @ Sawdust Saloon
Poor Peter, HollyRock @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef @ Stingaree Restaurant
Ariel Bush, Tristan Angelle, Michael Edwards, Kaitlyn Dillion @ Texas Rose Saloon
Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s
Cody Forrest and the Southern Pines @ West Cal Arena
Saturday, Oct. 21
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club – Raywood
Roger Creager, Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons @ Backyard Dance Hall
Bryan and the Honky Tonkers @ Bob and Pete’s
Curse and the Cure @ Crazy Cajun Beaumont
Thick as Thieves @ Dylan’s
Chris Roberts @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Bernie Alan Band @ Gator Lounge
“FRIGHTMARE FEST” feat. Goatwhore, Abolishment of Flesh, Asylum, Arbre Mort, Church Ov Melkarth, Eldre, Entrenched Defilement, Force of Rage, Golgothan, Graves Gnosis, ID, Kleaver, Mehenet, Nebethet, Omega Faction, Panaemonum, Social Bomb, Suicide Pandemic, Venereal Baptism, Votan, Widower @ The Gig
Aaron Williams @ The Grill
Scott McGill @ Hamilton’s
Jake Bush @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Casey Courville @ The L Bar
Still Cruisin’ @ Larry’s French Market
Phillip Glyn Band @ Madison’s
We Were Wolves @ Neches Brewing Company
The Christina Wells Band, Uncle Mike’s Garage Band @ Orange Train Depot
Chris Shearman Experience, Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks – LC
Tyler Darby and Pug Johnson @ Rikenjaks South Street
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Rusty Metoyer and Zydeco Krush @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Jeremy Benoit @ Suga’s
Ledeic Motown Movers @ Tammy’s
Tim Burge and the Reckoning @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Wes Hardin @ Thirsty’s
Mark Reeves and Twisted X @ West Cal Arena
Sunday, Oct. 22
Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Steve and Dixie “The Duo” @ The Gulf Range
High Street Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet, Acoustic Pie @ Rikenjaks-LC
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Symphony of Southeast Texas @ Shangri La Botanical Gardens – Orange
Kay Miller @ Suga’s
Echoed Sycamore, Film Score Project, Chasing Sandcastles @ Victoria House
Monday, Oct. 23
Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Tim Burge @ The Grill
Marcus and Casey @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Pug Johnson and Matt Ash @ Madison’s
Kelly Brewer @ Rikenjaks South Street
David Joel @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern