WEST ORANGE-STARK over HARDIN-JEFFERSON—This not only is Homecoming for the Mustangs but it also is the first District 12-4A-II game for the visiting Hawks who are looking for their second victory of the season. I don’t think the Homecoming distractions will affect the outcome of this game as the Mustangs extend their state-best winning streak to 33 straight.

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE over BRIDGE CITY—You can stick both names on a wall and then throw a dart and have a better chance of picking the winner of this cross-county rivalry. Both teams have similar records and both got the district season started with impressive victories. It promises to be a great game that any football fan would enjoy watching. And the Battlin’ Bears very well could be hostile for the Cards choosing them as their Homecoming opponent.

PORT NECHES-GROVES over VIDOR—The Indians maintained their undefeated status last week by outscoring Port Arthur Memorial 44-36. This match-up at Pirates Stadium Friday night shouldn’t be as high scoring and PN-G won’t be the underdog. But the Pirates have looked impressive in all four of their games so far this year and will have to continue that trend to pull of the upset.

LOVELADY over DEWEYVILLE—The Pirates hung tough against Groveton last week and will need to play even better this week to even their district record at 1-1.

BAYTOWN CHRISTIAN over ORANGE COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN—The Lions are still searching for their first victory of the season and have a very tough opponent to try and snap that losing skein.

SAM HOUSTON STATE over LAMAR—The Cardinals are traveling to Huntsville to face one of the nation’s top FCS teams. An upset victory would be a great boost to Lamar’s football program.

MCNEESE STATE over INCARNATE WORD—The Cowboys enjoyed last week off healing all the bumps and bruises. But the Pokes better not overlook this opponent or they might duplicate the same results Lamar suffered with this team last week.

HIGH SCHOOL—Liberty over Hamshire-Fannett, Navasota over Silsbee, West Brook over Lufkin. Port Arthur Memorial over Livingston, Nederland over Beaumont Ozen, Beaumont Central over Lumberton, Kirbyville over Warren, Woodville over Buna, La Marque over Anahuac, Newton over Garrison, East Chambers over Hardin, Groveton over West Hardin, Centerville over West Sabine, Hull-Daisetta over Colmesneil, Evadale over Burkeville, Iola over Sabine Pass, Beaumont Legacy Christian over Bay Area Christian.

COLLEGE— Louisiana-Lafayette over Arkansas State and Memphis over Houston (both Thursday); Western Kentucky over Old Dominion, Marshall over Middle Tennessee State, Air Force over Nevada and Colorado State over New Mexico (all Friday); Abilene Christian over Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin over Houston Baptist, Central Arkansas over Northwestern State, Purdue over Rutgers, Army over Temple, Tulsa over Connecticut, Central Florida over Navy, Massachusetts over Georgia Southern, Penn State over Michigan, Florida State over Louisville, Duke over Pittsburgh, Virginia over Boston College, Troy over Georgia State, Alcorn State over Grambling State, Alabama over Tennessee, Appalachian State over Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech over North Carolina, Miami over Syracuse, Mississippi State over Kentucky, Louisiana-Monroe over South Alabama, Florida Atlantic over North Texas, UAB over Charlotte, BYU over East Carolina, South Florida over Tulane, Jackson State over Southern, Southern Miss over Louisiana Tech, LSU over Ole Miss, Georgia Tech over Wake Forest, Toledo over Akron, Missouri over Idaho, Northwestern over Iowa, Wisconsin over Maryland, Ohio over Kent State, Northern Illinois over Bowling Green, Western Michigan over Eastern Michigan, Buffalo over Miami, O., Central Michigan over Ball State, Minnesota over Illinois, Michigan State over Indiana, Oklahoma over Kansas State, Cincinnati over SMU, Notre Dame over Southern Cal, Iowa State over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State over Texas, UTSA over Rice, Auburn over Arkansas, TCU over Kansas, West Virginia over Baylor, Utah over Arizona State, UCLA over Oregon, Utah State over UNLV, California over Arizona, Boise State over Wyoming, San Diego State over Fresno State, Washington State over Colorado.

PRO PICKS—Kansas City over Oakland (Thursday Night); Buffalo over Tampa Bay, New Orleans over Green Bay, Minnesota over Baltimore, Tennessee over Cleveland, Miami over NY Jets, Jacksonville over Indianapolis, LA Rams over Arizona, Carolina over Chicago, Dallas over San Francisco, Seattle over NY Giants, Pittsburgh over Cincinnati, LA Chargers over Denver, New England over Atlanta (all Sunday); Philadelphia over Washington (Monday Night). Bye Week for Houston and Detroit.

About The Record Newspapers