Mary Catherine Sesler, 86, of Orange, TX, departed this life on Saturday, October 14. 2017.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., at Magnolia Cemetery, on Thursday, October 19, 2017, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.

She was preceded in death by her parents and first cousin, John Brooks, Sr.

Catherine is survived by her cousins, Rosemary Brooks Hodgkinson (Charles), Shon Hodgkinson, and long-time friend, Billy James.

Special thanks to Orange Villa Nursing Facility, as well as the doctors and all of her caregivers.

