Pictured Left to Right: Principal Elisha Bell, Christi Wiegreffe, Jerry Wiegreffe, Hunter Wiegreffe, Dave Derosier, and BCISD Superintendent Todd Lintzen.

BC SOM Wiegreffe 101817

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the October Student of the Month for Bridge City High School is Hunter Wiegreffe. Hunter was presented his certificate and gift bag by Ambassador Dave Derosier, owner of OhainWEB.com, at the October Networking Coffee hosted by The Classy Peacock. He received gift certificates and gifts from: The Classy Peacock, COS Printing, Wellspring Credit Union, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Bridge City Bank, Sabine River Ford, Sabine Federal Credit Union, Complete Staffing, Five Point Credit Union, Bridge City Walmart, Goosehead Insurance and Neches Federal Credit Union.

Hunter is the son of Christi and Jerry Wiegreffe. He is ranked #2 of 197 with a GPA 4.74. Hunter’s Awards and Honors include:

2 X A Honor Roll

2 X Academic All-District

2 X All-District Basketball

Offensive MVP Basketball

All-KOGT Basketball Player

College Psychology Award

Pre-AP Chemistry and English Award

Hunter’s Clubs and Organizations include:

Basketball

Academic Team

Honor Society

Student Council

Spanish Club

Cheer Staff

Hunter’s Community Service includes:

Church Missions

Vacation Bible School

Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance

Bridge City Basketball Camp – Coach

Shannon King, Social Studies Teacher, said, “I have had the pleasure of having Hunter in my History classes for two years now. Hunter is the perfect person to get a group project rolling, but he also knows how to sit back and let others take the lead. Hunter’s strong belief in his ability to acquire new skills and improve through practice was likely shaped by his years as a basketball player. Hunter has played all through high school and is one of the team’s most valuable players as well as a team leader. As team captain for the varsity basketball team and for his summer league team, Hunter is responsible for creating and leading basketball practices, planning team dinners and team motivational nights and helping to create community service opportunities in which the team participates. For example, a recent community service event undertaken by Hunter and his teammates was a free one-day basketball camp for the children of Bridge City and neighboring cities. I look forward to watching Hunter as he moves forward into adulthood and the new challenges he will face.

Cathy Riley, English Department Chair and Director of Bridge City Strutters, said, “HUNTER WIEGREFFE exudes gentlemanly qualities as a knight in shining armor full of valor and honor. Determined and driven, HUNTER’s genteel demeanor and strong work ethics are stellar among male students. He always puts others before himself – a true example of leadership. He leads in the classroom, the basketball gym, and the community. In fact, HUNTER attributes his work ethics to his love of basketball. He wrote in one of his essays in English IV AP, “My driveway has always existed as my place of refuge. Countless hours of sweat and hard work originated there, attempting to mimic great players, stealing their moves and making them my own. Shot after shot, rep after rep, until the movements become automatic, I would come home from little dribbler practice and immediately head straight to my goal, striving to continuously getting better.” HUNTER WIEGREFFE lives his life as if he is practicing basketball. He is above the norm and is never satisfied until excellence is reached.”

Larry Sterling, Bridge City Boys’ Basketball, said, “Hunter is an All-District forward and 3-year starter on our basketball team. It has been a pleasure to coach him, as he has all the characteristics that a coach looks for in a player. Hunter is hard-working, dependable, coachable, and most importantly a great representative of our boys’ basketball program. His leadership qualities are what separates himself from other players. Not only does he standout in basketball, but he is one of the top students in his graduating class as well. His recognition for Student of the Month is well-deserved. Congrats!”

When asked about his future plans, Hunter said, “I plan on attending Lamar University and majoring in chemical engineering.”