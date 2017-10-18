By Debby Schamber

For the Record

Tyler Shane Lisenby, 20, of Orangefield, died at about 2 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle in Beaumont causing the motorcycle he was driving to lose control.

According to reports from the Beaumont Police Department, when officers arrived to the traffic accident at the intersections of 4th and Bowie Streets, they determined there were two vehicles involved in the wreck. Lisenby was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the black Honda Civic, Marcos Cisneros, 27, of Beaumont, was arrested on outstanding traffic warrants.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined, the Honda Civic collided with the motorcycle causing Lisenby to lose control. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

This is not the first time Lisenby has been in the headlines. In July 2012, he was sentenced at the Orange County court house to 20 years for killing his mother Staci Lisenby. Tyler Lisenby, who was 15 year old at the time, admitted his guilt by pleading “true” to the allegations that he knowingly and intentionally committed the murder at their home on Feb. 20, 2011. The sentence is pursuant to the “determinate sentencing” provisions of the Texas Family Code. Under a determinate sentence Lisenby began his sentence in a juvenile facility and was supposed to remain there until he reached 19 years old. It was then he was to have a hearing and could be transferred to an adult prison system.

The charges stem from an incident of a 9-1-1 call about a shooting. Deputies arrived to at their residence located at 2478 Oilla Road in Orangefield. After they arrived they found Staci Lisenby had been shot in the head. She was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where she died. Tyler, then 14 years old, was the only other person who was at the residence at the time of the shooting. He reported to police an intruder had come into the residence and shot her. The deputies along with other police canvassed the area and were unable to find any evidence of an intruder.

Over the course of the next several days investigators began speaking to neighbors in search of evidence and following all leads received or generated from the public.

Based on the facts, a search warrant was issued for the residence to seek evidence of property discarded. As a result, they found the gun which was hidden that confirmed the shooting was not of an intruder, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

However, according to his obituary, following his incarceration, he has worked at Gulfspan Industries for more than two years as a welder.

In addition, his obituary also claims Lisenby was a socially active man who was deeply involved in the Mauriceville Church of Christ for the majority of his life. He enjoyed fishing, motorcyle riding and woodworking. His family and friends have described him as a loving, stand-up, compassionate, inspirational and good natured person.

Visitation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. The funeral is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park of Vidor. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.