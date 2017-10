Roy Dunn, publisher of The Record Newspapers, back row, played host to seven area World War II veterans at last week’s Wednesday Lunch Bunch at Tuffy’s. They are, from left, Cedric Stout, Bridge City; Robert Rothrock, Orange; Millard Cox, Bridge City; Maurice Fournet, Mauriceville; Lennie Benoit, Toomey; Althanase Benoit, Bridge City; Eugene Goudeau, Orange. (Photo by Larry Trimm)

