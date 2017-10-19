Jessie Mae Foreman “Mamaw”, 94, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 17, 2017, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 20, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Bradley, of First Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. Born in Orange, Texas on September 11, 1923, she was the daughter of Walter P. Gaston and Alice (Dodge) Gaston. Jessie was a proud member of the Bengal Guards at Orange High School. She was involved in various organizations such as The Rebekah Lodge Service Organization and The Lioness Club of Bridge City. She enjoyed making the funnel cakes at the annual carnival. Jessie cherished her family and friends. She liked going to the beach and enjoyed playing cards, dominos and games. She truly loved life and was adored by so many. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Alice Gaston; her loving husband, Harold Foreman; daughter, Debra LeBlanc; sister, Mildred Whitman; and her brothers Wilmer P. Gaston, Walter T. Gaston, and Percy L. Gaston. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Carol Puckett, of Orange; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Ronnie Puckett, Jr. and wife Gina and son, Cole; Alice Grimes and husband Jason, children, Carlee and Gunner; Katherine LeBlanc, children, Victoria and Justin; Glen LeBlanc and wife Robin, children, Jacob and Alexis; James LeBlanc; April LeBlanc, children, Andrea, Joseph and Michael; Sheena LeBlanc, Joshua LeBlanc, and Aaron LeBlanc; sister, Betty Jo Lormand; sister-in-law Ruth Polley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family. Serving as pallbearers will be Randy Powell, Rodney Powell, Ronnie Flitcraft, Ronnie Puckett, Jr., Jason Grimes, Glen LeBlanc, Josh LeBlanc, Aaron LeBlanc, Cole Puckett, and Gunner Grimes. Honorary pallbearer is Butch Gaston.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Texas Lions Camp at 4100 San Antonio Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028.