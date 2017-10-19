On Monday, October 16th, 2017, Detectives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division were conducting an investigation of a missing person. The investigation led to a wooded area north of the 2600 block of MacArthur Drive in the City of Pinehurst. Human remains of one person were discovered. Detectives were assisted in recovering the remains by a Forensic Anthropologist from Sam Houston State University. At this time, tests are being conducted to determine the positive identity of the person. The investigation is on-going by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office CID, the Texas Rangers, and the Pinehurst Police Department.

