The Stark Foundation recently presented Orangefield Indpendent School District with a $25,000 check for Hurricane Harvey relief. Clyde “Tad” Mckee, CEO of the Stark Foundation, presented school board president, Dr. Ronald Risinger with the funds. This money is allocated to replace instructional materials lost by classroom teachers due to flooding. Orangefield ISD is thrilled to accept this gracious offer made by the foundation. Orangefield ISD had approximately 110,000 sq. ft. affected by flooding. This donation will provide for the replacement of instructional materials created by classroom teachers. These supplies are critical to student learning. Dr. Stephen Patterson, superintendent of schools, stated “The school district will distribute these funds to teachers. This generous offer is appreciated greatly. The Stark Foundation is a key partner in the education of our students. This offer is a true blessing.”

