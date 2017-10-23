Gerald W. Lindsey, Sr., a resident of Orange, Texas, was born on September 11, 1934 and passed away on October 19, 2017 at the age of 83. He was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas and moved to Orange at the age of 7. He worked for Dupont Beaumont Works and retired after 35 years of employment. He loved cars and his motorcyles and enjoyed riding. He also loved working in his yard and you could always find him raking leaves, rain or shine. Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Susie Lindsey, sons, Gerald Lindsey, Jr., Chad Lindsey, and Tommy Lindsey and daughter-in–law, Charlene Lindsey, brother-in-law, Doug Venable; his grandchildren, Melissa, Kristina and husband, Stephen, Danielle, Gerald, III, Woneda, Krislie and husband, Royce, Morgan and Michelle along with four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his best friend “Little Buddie” He was preceded in death by his parents, James Norvel Lindsey and Faye Crane Lindsey, son, Todd Lindsey and grandson, Kristen Lindsey. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2017 beginning at 1 o’clock p.m. at Family Worship Center, Orange, Texas with Pastor Tony Story officiating.

