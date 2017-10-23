On Thursday, October 19, 2017 at approximately 9:58 P.M. Officer J. Lockett of the Pinehurst Police Department, was on patrol in the 3300 block of West Park Avenue in Pinehurst, Texas. He observed a gray Jeep traveling Westbound on Park. The driver failed to use a turn signal. Officer Lockett attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver of the Jeep accelerated in an apparent attempt to elude him. Officer Lockett was advised by dispatch that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Beaumont, Tx. The driver drove North onto 33rd Street then West on Pheasant Street and continued at a high rate of speed. At the intersection of Pheasant and 35th Street a black male exited the vehicle but the driver continued on South on 35th To West Park as Lockett continue to pursue him. The pursuit continued onto Old Highway 90 to Interstate 10 westbound where speeds reached over 100 mph. Officer Lockett was finally able to get the driver to pull over near the 864 mile post after the driver of the Jeep struck the side of his patrol unit causing slight damage. The driver, Earl Glenn Wright Jr., an 18 year old black male was taken into custody for Felony Evading Arrest or Detention. If convicted, Wright, who lists a Beaumont address, faces 6 months to 2 years in a state jail and a 10,000 fine. He remains in the Orange County Jail with a $3000 bond for Evading Arrest and a $200 bond for traffic offenses. A 16 year old black male passenger was released to his parents. The black male who exited the vehicle was never located but his identity has been obtained.

