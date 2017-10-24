Entertainment Week of October 25th
The Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, La., welcomes Morris Day and the Time, along with special guest Sheila E., at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28 inside the Grand Event Center. Tickets are $50 and available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including charge by phone at 800-745-3000.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
A lot of entertaining musical events are on tap this weekend as Halloween celebrations abound at numerous venues across the region. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for upcoming events and announcements each week.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Chris Miller and Bayou Roots @ Loggerheads Bar
Matt Ash @ Rikenjaks – LC
Caleb Williams @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Charlston and Derek @ Rush Lounge
Thomas Teague @ Tradewinds Tavern
Morgan Mitcham @ The West
Thursday, Oct. 26
Adam Hood, Jason Eady, Courtney Patton @ Courville’s
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Johnny Jiminez @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon
Pug Johnson @ Hamilton’s
Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ La Cantina – PA
Jerry Dee @ Larry’s French Market
Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Morgan Mitcham and Zach Gonazalez @ Madison’s
Volk @ Neches Brewing Company
John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood
Brad Brinkley @ Rikenjaks – LC
Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Matt Ash @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Oct. 27
Robert Frith Trio @ Dylan’s
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
The GTO’s @ Gator Lounge
Tyler Darby @ The Grill
Curse and the Cure @ Groves Pecan Festival
Junior Gordon @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Cranford Hollow, John Evans Band @ Jefferson Theatre
Cody Forrest @ Koozie’s Drive Thru
Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar
BB and Company @ Larry’s French Market
Bluesiana Red @ Loggerheads Bar
Jericho Burley @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Mixx Fixxer @ Madison’s
Perfectly Good Airplane @ Mary’s Lounge
A Night Like This, The Gentlemen Commoners @ My Place American Pub
El Javi @ Neches Brewing Company
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Glen Templeton @ Nutty Jerry’s Outdoor Arena
Zydecane, Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks – LC
Caylan Daughrity @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns @ Sawdust Saloon
Adam Hood @ Stingaree Restaurant
Caleb and the Homegrown Tomatoes @ Texas Rose Saloon
Pug Johnson @ Thirsty’s
Saturday, Oct. 28
Morris Day and the Time with Sheila E. @ Golden Nugget Casino
Goliad, Billy Creepshow, Mr. E and the Dissonants, Olivia Gardner @ The Art Studio
My Beautiful Disaster @ The Capri Club
L.A. Roxx @ Dylan’s
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
The GTO’s @ Gator Lounge
ESE @ The Gig
El Javi @ The Grill
Thick as Thieves @ Groves Pecan Festival
Tin Pan Alley @ Hamilton’s
Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar
Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market
The 33s @ Loggerheads Bar
The Ron Jeremies @ The Logon Café
Thunderbird Rose @ The Lucky Longhorn Casino
The Ruxpins @ Madison’s
Alex Culbreath @ Neches Brewing Company
Stoney Larue @ Nutty Jerry’s Outdoor Arena
Bluesiana Red, JP Primeaux @ Rikenjaks – LC
Unkle Jam @ Rikenjaks South Street
Reagan Woodside @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Bayou Sound, Crossroads @ Stingaree Restaurant
The Undrai Fizer Project @ Suga’s
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s
Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Texas Ave. Tavern
The Devils Cut @ Texas Rose Saloon
Son of Hot Damn @ Thirsty’s
Sunday, Oct. 29
Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Lake Charles Symphony @ Golden Nugget Casino
The Secret Party @ The Gulf Range
Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club
The United States Navy Band Commodores @ Julie Rogers Theatre
Kevin Thomas @ Loggerheads Bar
Lil Abe Manuel Jr. and the Dew Knot Playboyz
Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet, Acoustic Pie @ Rikenjaks-LC
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
JB Saxx and The Band, Ronnie Stallworth @ Suga’s
Monday, Oct. 30
Scott McGill, David Joel, Generations, Tim Burge @ Beaumont Event Centre
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Matt Ash @ The Grill
Sofa Kingz @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Matt Ash @ Dylan’s
Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Clint Faulk @ Loggerheads Bar
Pug Johnson and guests @ Madison’s
Rob Copeland @ Rikenjaks South Street
American Kids @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern