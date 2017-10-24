Courtesy photo

The Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, La., welcomes Morris Day and the Time, along with special guest Sheila E., at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28 inside the Grand Event Center. Tickets are $50 and available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

A lot of entertaining musical events are on tap this weekend as Halloween celebrations abound at numerous venues across the region. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for upcoming events and announcements each week.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Chris Miller and Bayou Roots @ Loggerheads Bar

Matt Ash @ Rikenjaks – LC

Caleb Williams @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Charlston and Derek @ Rush Lounge

Thomas Teague @ Tradewinds Tavern

Morgan Mitcham @ The West

Thursday, Oct. 26

Adam Hood, Jason Eady, Courtney Patton @ Courville’s

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Johnny Jiminez @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon

Pug Johnson @ Hamilton’s

Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ La Cantina – PA

Jerry Dee @ Larry’s French Market

Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Morgan Mitcham and Zach Gonazalez @ Madison’s

Volk @ Neches Brewing Company

John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood

Brad Brinkley @ Rikenjaks – LC

Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Matt Ash @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Oct. 27

Robert Frith Trio @ Dylan’s

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

The GTO’s @ Gator Lounge

Tyler Darby @ The Grill

Curse and the Cure @ Groves Pecan Festival

Junior Gordon @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Cranford Hollow, John Evans Band @ Jefferson Theatre

Cody Forrest @ Koozie’s Drive Thru

Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar

BB and Company @ Larry’s French Market

Bluesiana Red @ Loggerheads Bar

Jericho Burley @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Mixx Fixxer @ Madison’s

Perfectly Good Airplane @ Mary’s Lounge

A Night Like This, The Gentlemen Commoners @ My Place American Pub

El Javi @ Neches Brewing Company

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Glen Templeton @ Nutty Jerry’s Outdoor Arena

Zydecane, Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks – LC

Caylan Daughrity @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns @ Sawdust Saloon

Adam Hood @ Stingaree Restaurant

Caleb and the Homegrown Tomatoes @ Texas Rose Saloon

Pug Johnson @ Thirsty’s

Saturday, Oct. 28

Morris Day and the Time with Sheila E. @ Golden Nugget Casino

Goliad, Billy Creepshow, Mr. E and the Dissonants, Olivia Gardner @ The Art Studio

My Beautiful Disaster @ The Capri Club

L.A. Roxx @ Dylan’s

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

The GTO’s @ Gator Lounge

ESE @ The Gig

El Javi @ The Grill

Thick as Thieves @ Groves Pecan Festival

Tin Pan Alley @ Hamilton’s

Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar

Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market

The 33s @ Loggerheads Bar

The Ron Jeremies @ The Logon Café

Thunderbird Rose @ The Lucky Longhorn Casino

The Ruxpins @ Madison’s

Alex Culbreath @ Neches Brewing Company

Stoney Larue @ Nutty Jerry’s Outdoor Arena

Bluesiana Red, JP Primeaux @ Rikenjaks – LC

Unkle Jam @ Rikenjaks South Street

Reagan Woodside @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Bayou Sound, Crossroads @ Stingaree Restaurant

The Undrai Fizer Project @ Suga’s

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s

Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Texas Ave. Tavern

The Devils Cut @ Texas Rose Saloon

Son of Hot Damn @ Thirsty’s

Sunday, Oct. 29

Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Lake Charles Symphony @ Golden Nugget Casino

The Secret Party @ The Gulf Range

Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club

The United States Navy Band Commodores @ Julie Rogers Theatre

Kevin Thomas @ Loggerheads Bar

Lil Abe Manuel Jr. and the Dew Knot Playboyz

Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet, Acoustic Pie @ Rikenjaks-LC

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

JB Saxx and The Band, Ronnie Stallworth @ Suga’s

Monday, Oct. 30

Scott McGill, David Joel, Generations, Tim Burge @ Beaumont Event Centre

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Matt Ash @ The Grill

Sofa Kingz @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Matt Ash @ Dylan’s

Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Clint Faulk @ Loggerheads Bar

Pug Johnson and guests @ Madison’s

Rob Copeland @ Rikenjaks South Street

American Kids @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern