OCF members, from left, Linda Ballard, Sue Ferguson, Joyce Adkins, & Doris Byrd, all of Orange, enjoy the landscaping outside the refurbished Orange Train Depot, as the group recently toured the depot. Previously known as the Orange Newcomers, the group is

now calling themselves Orange County Friends. Dues are only $15 per year. Contact Carolyn Lemons, Membership Chair, for further information at Chasse_cal@yahoo.com