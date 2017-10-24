The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Best Day Spa to its membership on October 24, 2017. Now open in Bridge City, Best Day Spa offers peace, serenity, and complete relaxation in a professional environment. They offer a wide variety of services such as Massage Therapies, Cosmetic Injections, Obagi Medical or Osmosis Facials, Microdermabrasion, Microblading, Eye Lash Extensions, Manicures, Pedicures, Cosmetology Services, and Botox Parties. Owner Dee Dee Jones Viator, said, “We are very proud to announce that our makeup artist uses only the best oncology friendly, Osmosis. These products minimize the appearance of aging skin, provide nurturing benefits to delicate areas, and fight the effects of harsh commercial chemicals addressing issues such as collagen loss, scaring, and sun damage.” Owner Dee Dee Jones Viator, and staff are extremely passionate about providing the community with a world-class personalized spa experience without having to travel. Gift Certificates are available online at bestdayspatx.com for products and services. They are looking forward to sharing this experience with you. For more information or to book your special day at the spa call (409) 313-6544 or stop by 1055-B Texas Avenue, Bridge City, Texas (Next door to Elements Bakery).

